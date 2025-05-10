Imran Khan Trolled by Indian actor Ranveer Shorey – Hangl tight, brother, save you





Imran Khan has trolled again: in recent days, relations between India and Pakistan have not gone well. Recently, on April 22, terrorists attacked Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire. In response, our Indian army also executed “the Sindoor operation” on May 6 to 7. In this operation, about nine hiding places in terrorists in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) were destroyed. This action has created panic in Pakistan.

After this incident, many artists and inhabitants of Pakistan write against India on social networks. At the same time, our bollywood and television stars openly stand with their country and the army. Meanwhile, the famous actor of Bollywood, Ranveer Shorey, shared a funny article on the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was excavating in the neighboring country.

https://t.co/xjesnyno3 pic.twitter.com/16gcupq5eq

Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey) April 26, 2025

Ranveer Shorey did a search

The actor Ranveer Shorey is still known for his frank opinion. He shared a photo of Imran Khan on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter). In this photo, Imran Khan is seen seated, and it is written below: “Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai”. Ranveer Shorey subtitled this post – “it looks like, now we are going to publish Imran Bhai.”

Indian social media users have a lot of fun with this ranveer post and give their own reactions. Imran Khan is in prison, we tell ourselves that Imran Khan is currently deposited at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Many cases of betrayal and corruption continue against him. The largest allegation is linked to riots in May 2023.

https://t.co/4kycp9qij pic.twitter.com/1qyqdgvria

Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey) April 22, 2025

Given the growing tension between India and Pakistan, Imran Khan also feels the threat to his life. He had filed a request to the High Court of Islamabad expressing the apprehension of the drone attack against the prison and asked for a parole. India has blocked numerous Pakistani social media accounts here, after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has shown rigor and blocked the social media accounts of many Pakistani leaders, notably Imran Khan in India.

Apart from that, the ex-manchetes of two news gates like “Baloutch Times” and “Balouthistan Post” were also prohibited. Earlier, the ex-accounts of the President of the Pakistanian People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif were also prohibited in the country. Khawaja Asif made the headlines to make inflammatory statements against India and threaten a nuclear attack.

#Watch | Delhi: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said: “The Directors General of Military Operations in Pakistan (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 3:35 pm earlier this afternoon.

Ani (@ani) May 10, 2025

India has also prohibited many big YouTube channels from Pakistan, including Dawn News, Ary News, Bol News, Geo News, Sama Sports, Irshad Bhatti, GNN and the cricket player Shoiib Akhtar's Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesbull.com/entertainment/imran-khan-trolled-by-indian-actor-ranveer-shorey-hang-tight-brother-well-save-you-495874.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos