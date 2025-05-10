Palace response to ITB students who have been arrested for downloading the same prabowo-jookowi kissing





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, responded to the case of ITB students who were arrested after the download of President Prabowo Subbowo and former president Joko Widodo.

Hasan suggested that the student is encouraged so as not to be punished. In addition, it is linked to the expression of opinions. “Maybe later, it can be given an understanding and coaching to be even better, but not punished like that. Because yes, it is in the context of democracy,” he said after following the millennium movement of mother's mother entitled “What's With Prabowo”, Jakarta, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Even thus, said Hasan, the government gave this case to the police. Especially with regard to legal articles. “Regarding the law, we leave the police,” he said.

The director of the Amnesty International Indonesia Usman Hamid assessed the arrest of students from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS to download the meme of President Prabowo Suubianto and former President Joko Widodo Kissing was a criminalization of freedom of expression.

USMAN said that the arrest of students from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Conception reflects the government's repressive behavior by silence critical voices. “This time, the use of the argument of decency,” he said via a written statement on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Previously, the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) arrested ITB students with the SSS initials for having allegedly violated article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law).

The head of the public information section of the public relations division of the commissioner of the national police headquarters, Erdi A. Chaniago, said the police are currently continuing to investigate. “Currently, he is still under investigation,” he said when he was confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the director of communication and public relations ITB Nuralala Arief said that his party had coordinated with the parents of the SSS. “Parents of students came to ITB and have declared apologies,” said Nuralala in her official declaration on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Nurlalala said the campus had coordinated with the Student Parents Association (OIM). On the other hand, he said, the campus will always provide assistance.

Dede Leni and Hammam Izzdin Contribute to the drafting of this article

