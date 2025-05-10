Crass, flashy, scandalous: Trump Media Blitz redefines the meaning of the presidential election | Trump administration





There was a disturbance in force. Donald Trump celebrated Star Wars Day this week with an image generated by AI-even as a warrior with a muscular destination holding a red laser lighting in front of two American flags and eagles.

It seemed a little fun, but it appeared on the official X Houses with a dark political message: happy on May 4 to all, including the radical crazy people who fight so hard to bring the Sith lords, the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners and the well-known members of the ms-13 gangs, in our galaxy. You are not the rebellion you are the empire. May the 4 be with you.

Star Wars's Nerds quickly pointed out that a red lightsaber implies that Trump kissed the dark side. Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, wrote on social networks: proof that this guy is full of Sith. But the joke post did not also judge a broader trend: a revolution in the way the White House communicates with the American public.

In the past three and a half months, the American president and his team have launched an implacable media offensive based on coarse language, flashy tactics, shock value videos and social media and scandalous publications by design. They used platforms and personalities to bypass traditional points of sale and directly engage the Maga base (rendering America again). They found new ways to drown criticism, oppose adversaries and upset the world.

The adoption of the far-right viral viral culture has fueled a parallel information ecosystem through pro-Trump points of sale benefiting from significant growth in influence, access to power and financial investment. This helps the president to dominate the economy of attention and to reshape the accounts around the economy, immigration and other political questions. But that also alarms criticism that warns that insults and lies are not controlled.

Tara Setmayer, a political commentator and former republican director of communications on Capitol Hill, said: Donald Trump has always understood mass communication and the power of propaganda and his ascent and his success go politically in history as one of the most successful propaganda operations of all time. He completely turned upside down with decency, class, severity with regard to presidential communications.

He literally transformed presidential communication methods into WWE imaging, immaturity, assurged it. All these things seem to be more important than the truth or respect for the office and what it means to use the power of the intimate chair to speak to the American people and to the world.

Presidential communications have gone a long way. Woodrow Wilson held the first presidential press conference in 1913. Franklin Roosevelt launched the radio with his informal conversations by the fireside during the Great Depression and the Second World War, articulating politicians such as New Deal directly to citizens.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, and the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, participate in a press briefing at the White House last month. Photography: Evan VUCCI / AP

John F Kennedy operated television for live addresses, for example during the Cuban missile crisis. Ronald Reagan, a former actor, submitted television addresses, winning the nickname of the great communicator. Barack Obama was the first president to use platforms such as YouTube and Twitter largely, hosting online town halls and bypassing the old media.

In the past decade, Trump has combined the old with the new one, organizing traditional rallies in person while being prolific on Twitter during his first quarter, a single tweet of all caps could dominate large titles, move the financial markets or overthrow world diplomacy and now his own social platform Truth.

But it was only since his return to his duties that he transformed the White House into a supplier of quasi-fully fully-contained, continuing the aggressive media strategy that they perfected during his winning electoral campaign to achieve what its communications director, Steven Cheung, called the domination of the full spectrum.

In January, Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, published a photo of men in channels aboard an airplane and wrote: Expulsion flights started. In February, the White House published on XA Saint Valentine Day Card with the faces of Trump and Czar Border Tom Homan with the legend: the roses are red, the violets are blue, come here illegally and you deport.

He also published a video of chained migrants loaded in the planes, with the sounds of clan chains and jet engines that swirl in the background. The legend indicated ASMR: theft of expulsion of the illegal extraterrestrials. In March, the day of Trumps addressed to a joint session of the congress, the rapid response account of white houses posted more than 200 times on X, promoting clips and favorable reactions.

Trump spent his career to live according to the rule according to which, when he takes a blow, he strikes stronger. This philosophy now infuses the White House. When actor Selena Gomez published an Instagram video in which she cried on the expulsion of children, he quickly produced video interviews with mothers of children killed by undocumented immigrants.

When Kilmar Brego Garca, a man from Maryland with protected legal status, was wrongly expelled towards a notorious prison in Salvador, Leavitt declared the unstrupted case by the Democrats and that the media was simply despicable. Dozens of posters of undertaken immigrants arrested have been placed along the Alley of the White House, ensuring that they appear in the live photos of television journalists.

An image generated by the AI ​​of Donald Trump as Pope, which the president published on social networks. Photography: Reuters

A certain content is downright weird. The White House shared a photo of a false coverage of Time magazine with Trump in a golden crown and the legend, long live the king. Another article contained a video generated by AI that showed the Gaza band transformed into a luxurious and golden complex called Trump Gaza. And earlier this month, Trump shared an image generated by the AI-Even disguised as a pope while Pope Francis's mourning continued.

Setmayer, who now directs the political action committee of the Seneca project, commented: it is so scandalous that it would be comical if it was not so serious. There is nothing funny or comical to insult one of the largest religions in the world and to put you in this role. Its blasphemous. But it is also a window on how Donald Trump considers himself: that is part of this clever narcissism.

He is so desperate for adulation and attention and is all powerful that he would project himself in a cartoon rendering of power positions using the White House platform to push it. It is something that an unsuitable 12 -year -old child does. Not the most powerful man in the world.

Trump's White House has a symbiotic relationship with a new wave of podcasters, X users and youtubers who like access to the briefing room and the presidential press pool, often asks Trump. Points of outlets such as the National Pulse and the Daily Wire were invited during travel abroad with officials of the firm. The exhibition leads to larger advertising transactions and distribution contracts.

No one better embodies the new era of the White House communications that Leavitt, who at 27 is the youngest press secretary and probably the most zealous. She has shown a strange capacity to channel the Trumps political psyche, her recovery to denigrate the so-called inherited media and her desire to play quickly and to lose with facts.

Henry Olsen, principal researcher at the Center for Thinktank ethics and public policy in Washington, said: she is very different from that of others. She is directly a person who communicates the White House message rather than answering the press questions. You can ask if it is the work it should do, but it does it exceptionally.

Karoline Leavitt wink at a press briefing at the White House on May 1. Photography: Yuri Gripas / Upi / Rex / Shutterstock

She is mature beyond her years. Shes articulates. They can both transmit the message and respond interactively, which certain press secretaries have difficulties. If the post of press secretary is to regularly send the message from the administration in person, it brings the ball out of the park.

But Mike McCurry, who was the press secretary of the White House under President Bill Clinton, is one of those who question if that's what it is. He said: she seems to be in a belligerent mode without stopping and showing for journalists in the room. It is nothing more than a propaganda show. She does not do the work as she has been traditionally defined. Shes obtained a completely different role in Trump's cosmos.

Leavitt presents a weekly Magute Magite video on Tiktok, YouTube and other platforms. Last week also saw the launch of White House Wire, a news -style website that exclusively publishes positive coverage. Its format is closely like the Drudge report, the right -wing site founded in the 1990s which broke the monica Lewinsky scandal.

When he worked for Clinton, McCurry initially tried to reject questions about Lewinsky by retorting: Are you really going to ask a question based on something in the beat report? He recognizes that today's White House operates in a very different media environment, but argues that this is no excuse for its lack of responsibility.

McCurry said: The concept is that if you continue to throw things against the wall all the time, the press tries to hunt everything and they merge a little because they don't have a way to focus on things that could really matter in the world

It is a strategy to try to overwhelm all the legitimate sources of discourse and continue to change the label every day to match everything you want to try to do. It is either completely malicious or completely shiny. It is difficult to know which one.

