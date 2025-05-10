



He tightened a North Korean general. He ecored the leader of Chinas with special care. He spoke of the sacrifices of soldiers. And he paraded Russian manufacturing drones for the first time in the Red Square. President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia drew attention to the very factors that allowed him to war the war in Ukraine in a fourth year, while he presided over festivities on Friday in Moscow to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis during the Second World War. Mr. Poutines The large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 initially proved to be catastrophic for the Russian forces, but he has since overthrew the situation on the battlefield. Among its aid: North Korean soldiers and ammunition, Chinese oil purchases and technology, Russian soldiers provide immense losses and apparently endless swarms of Russian drones. All were represented in the Red Square in one way or another, as the Russian leader pointed out in the world, through a demonstration of Soviet style and militarism style, that he does not need to withdraw to Ukraine.

Truth and justice are on our side, Mr. Putin said at most 11,500 soldiers that the Kremlin had been gathered for the parade, including more than 1,500 involved in the Moscodes War against Ukraine. The whole country, society and people support participants in the special military operation, added Mr. Putin, using the euphemism chosen by Kremlins for the war.

Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that events were calibrated to communicate a clear message: if people believe that Russia is exhausted, that the will, the equipment and the combat staff are not there, these people are mistaken. This is the message he tries to send, said Mr. Gabuev. Not necessarily that it is reality.

Mr. Gabuev noted that in addition to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, one of the most powerful people in the world, Mr. Putin also welcomed President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva of Brazil, the largest country in Latin America. Their presence was part of a broader attempt at the Kremlin to show that despite the isolation of the West, Russia has maintained and, in many cases, improved links elsewhere. On a trip that will serve as an answer to Mr. Putins Gathering, the leaders of four nations allied to Ukraine Britain, France, Germany and Poland made the first joint visit to Kyiv, Ukral capital on Saturday. Their arrival was intended to show their support and to highlight their calls for Russia to accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. The events came while President Trump, who had promised on the campaign track to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, said that discussions with Russian officials were continuing. He reiterated his support for the ceasefire, which kyiv argued, and threatened to impose additional sanctions if Russia holds. Thousands of young soldiers die on a weekly basis, and everyone should want him to stop, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social before the events. I do it, and the United States of America do it too.

Trump is expected to take on this week to come this week in the Middle East this week, the first major foreign foray in his second term, although he said that he would not meet Mr. Putin.

Trump administration officials had the enthusiasm to conclude an agreement with Mr. Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine, but they have since declared that Russia asked for too many negotiations and threatened to move away from it. Mr. Putin could accommodate this result, in particular if he could continue to normalize relations with Washington and to achieve relief of sanctions, without having to make the concession on Ukraine. The question in the future will be: if the United States is in fact withdrawing negotiations to try to end the war, the American-Russia track, will it continue? Angela Stent, an expert in Russia and professor emeritus at the University of Georgetown, said. I think we don't know it yet. What Putin wants, and he wanted that from the start, to separate the two. In the comments broadcast on Sunday on state television, Mr. Putin said that Moscow had enough strength and means to bring what started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the result that Russia needs.

The day before the festivities of the day of victory, Mr. Putin organized a separate summit for Mr. XI, the most important foreign partner of the Kremlins, and signed a series of joint documents which reprimanded the United States both implicitly and explicitly. The statements seemed to be calibrated to communicate that despite the requests of Mr. Trumps in peace negotiations with Moscow and in his trade war with Beijing, the nations would be held together. Mr. XI denounced what he called hegemonic intimidation, a clear reference to Mr. Trumps Trade Broadid. Mr. Putin, who attenuated his vitriol against the United States while hoping to reset the links with Washington, seemed once the least conflict of the two. Timing and tone is probably not what Russia would like to have, said Mr. Gabuev. But this is the price you pay to be a partner of China.

