The wind of Gibran's Impeachan Hak Pitch since February

JAKARTA – The post of vice -president held by Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is none other than the eldest son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, continues to harvest controversies. Starting from Jokowi jokes at the end of his mandate to the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) who declared that Gibran could appear to a vice-president on the basis of experience as regional chief even if he was not yet 40 years old.

The decision of the Constitutional Court was considered legally imperfect and declared having violated the code of ethics by the honorary council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK), which condemned Anwar Usman to the dismissal of the post of chief judge of the Constitutional Court. Certain circles, in particular the opposition camp and civil society groups, began to call on the indictment or rejection of Gibran from his post as vice-president.

One of them is by the retired forum of TNI soldiers. They made 8 requests as attitude declarations towards current conditions, including the requests for dismissal of Gibran as head of the assistant state.

This complaint for accusation is in the final order in the content of the declaration which is read “proposing a replacement of the vice-president to the MPR because the decision of the Constitutional Court on article 169 Letter Q of the electoral law violated the procedural law of the Constitutional Court and the law on the judiciary”.

The letter of declaration was signed by 103 generals, 73 Laksana, 65 marketing and 91 colonels. In the TNI retirement forum, there was the vice-president of the era of the Republic of Indonesia Suharto in 1993-1998, try Sutrisno and the former Minister of Religion, Fachrul Razi who also signed it.

The question of the indictment of Gibran closes satisfaction with the performance of the Prabowo government

In the midst of the efforts of the nation to organize the transition to the government, the public is again entitled to a political drama with the issue of the indictment of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This issue of indictment is envisaged to cover public satisfaction with regard to government performance under the leadership of President Prabowo Suubianto.

“In fact, returning to the government's performance assessment, which was more than 80% evaluated by the public, it was read by the public, which in this case was media literacy. Thus, the small number (of people's votes) came to give comments to the government. Thus, the closure was 80% so that the public heard the whole vote,” said General Rédired Am Hendropriyono in Rhenald Kasali's YouTube.

The former head of the State Intelligence Agency (Bin) also revealed that the declaration of indictment submitted by the TNI retirement forum was not new. Instead, it was manufactured in February 2025.

Thus, the declaration which reappeared and was signed on April 17, 2025 was called cannular by Hendropriyono. In fact, if Professor Rhenald gives back, it will be on February 17. If an event is replayed and does not correspond to the context and time, the name is a hoax, “said Hendro.

Tempo Hari, Professor Rhenald asked me for the difference between the simulakra and the hoax. Simulakra, goods do not exist but are invented, after all, people believe. Here are the goods there, only time does not correspond, this is called a hoax. (Pressure for the dismissal of vice-president Gibran) before February, authenticity is no longer relevant, “he continued.

The dismissal of Gibran will be difficult

The former Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Human Rights (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD also answered the question of the appeal to the indictment of Vice-President Gibran. As an agademic in the field of law, the dismissal can be carried out on the legal side of the state administration.

However, from a political point of view, the opportunity to reject proposed from the deputy chief of the country will be difficult. Mahfud explained that in state administration, the head of state and his assistant could be rejected if they took five measures and had a criminal element.

“Gibran's indictment will be politically difficult, but in terms of constitutional knowledge, this can be done. State science has settled that the president and the vice-president have done five things or have happened, corruption, corruption, betrayal, serious crimes and shameful acts can be dismissed. But it is theory, in practice,” he said.

But from a political point of view, he considered that it would be difficult to do so. The reason is that many parties are in coalition with President Prabowo so that the indictment is considered impossible to run smoothly.

“In terms of politics, because the coalition of Pak Prabowo is enormous, it is already 81. So, legally, it is possible, politically, this cannot be done. In practice, the rejection of the president never follows the rules, does not follow the constitution,” said Mahfud.

In addition, the flow of submission of the rejection of the country's leaders is very long. Most importantly, votes or voting for the approval of the dismissal must be up to two thirds of the total members of the Parliament at the DPR RI.

“To dismiss the president and the vice-president, it must be decided first by the plenary session of the DPR which was followed at least two thirds of the members. Two-thirds of those present must agree because it commits a shameful act. Imagine politically, what are two thirds? It cannot be,” said Mahfud.

“If the two-thirds agree, then they will be brought before the Constitutional Court to request a confirmation decision that this is guilty. Discard it again to the DPR, again, whether it is brought to the MPR or not. After the MPR is held a trial, two thirds must attend and agree, it is impossible,” he continued.

Vice-president now it's a serep tire

Rocky Gerung, a political observer who was scathing scathing from his government criticism, also commented on the call for the dismissal of the eldest son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. He explained that the task of an assistant head of state was as an assistant of the president under certain conditions. In fact, the vice-president was labeled Rocky Gerung as an absorption tire. He stressed that the post of vice-president should not take policies before his leader.

The president has exercised all his functions to educate the life of the nation, leading to prosperity as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the vice-president helped the president. The vice-president cannot take policies. The vice-president prepares whether the policies taken by the president are hampered by technical problems or unexpected events. The vice-president awaits the president's orders, “he said.

“If Mr. Gibran knows that his work consists in waiting for the President's orders, then he should not take the initiative, this is the base. So, indeed, the tires are absorbed, from the start, the tires are absorbed,” continued Rocky.

Rocky also said that the current vice-president often sought sensations with his political breakthroughs. For example, report to the vice-president. In fact, as the country's vice-president should help offer ideas to the president. It was not surprised either that the relationship between Prabowo and Gibran began to stretch. He therefore begins to be read that there is distance, there are psychological distances. And this distance must have taken place because of the differences in character, the differences in knowledge, mental differences, differences in attitude between the president and the vice-president, “he said.

