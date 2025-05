Erdogan throws views of the terror -free turkey like …

Erbil, Kurdistan region – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara is determined to rid Turkey from the “plague of terror”, while the country is waiting for the Kurdistan workers (PKK) to announce a decision on the disarmament and dissolution of Kurdistan. “We are determined to save our country from the scourge of terror, which has caused deep pains to our citizens from all horizons for 40 years, has brought a burning fire to the heart of mothers and launched dynamite in our eternal brotherhood as a nation” declared Erdogan during a speech, as reported by the Anadolu news agency, supported by the State. On Friday, the PKK said that he had held a congress to discuss an appeal from the imprisoned leader of the Abdullah Ocalan group to lay down, dissolve the party and move from the conflict to political struggle. The PKK said it would soon announce the outcome of the congress. Erdogan expressed his confidence that with national unity, Turkey will obtain the freedom of terrorism. “We advance with firm stages on the way to the objective of an turkey without terrorism. Our information and other security units meticulously fulfilled their homework. We too follow the efforts at times, without leaving the slightest gap, in a way that adapted the seriousness of the State, with the awareness that we hold the responsibility of each individual of 86 million, “said Erdogan. “We will respond to those who want to divide us by kissing even more. We will answer those who try to divide by closing our ranks. In other words, we will give 86 million hearts to hearts, and God will, we will strengthen and increase more love, unity, solidarity and brotherhood,” he added. He ended his speech saying, “You can and you will receive good news at any time.” Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, said that the PKK laying his arms was “not enough”. “It is necessary to eliminate illegal and intelligence structures. A responsible organization model must be developed by taking advantage of the opportunities offered to political parties and NGOs,” he said. Founded in 1978 in response to the oppression of the Kurdish population in Turkey, the PKK initially fought for an independent Kurdistan, but now calls for greater political and cultural rights within Turkey. Ankara and its Western allies consider the group as a terrorist organization. A similar peace process started between the PKK and the Turkish state in 2013 collapsed two and a half years later.

