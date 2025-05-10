In the middle of the tensions of Pakistan, India to treat future terrorist attacks as acts of war: sources





India has decided to treat future terrorist attacks as war acts and will react accordingly, the main government sources said on Saturday, in the midst of increasing tensions with Pakistan. Tensions between India and Pakistan increased sharply after the Indian forces have made precision strikes on the terrorist winners in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), after a fatal terrorist attack in Jammu and the Pahalgam of Kashmir, April 22 which killed 26 people, mainly tourists. The government confirmed on Saturday that four key stations from the Indian Air Force (IAF) – Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj – have suffered limited damage from the Pakistani attack. In retaliation, the Indian armed forces have launched precision strikes on six Pakistani air bases: Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunia. According to the government, these rapid and calculated strikes have only targeted military infrastructure and were executed to minimize collateral damage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high -level meeting today with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the NSA Ajit Doval and the military leaders to examine the security situation. A video of the meeting was shared on social networks. What does “the act of war” mean? In international law, an “act of war” refers to measures taken by a state against another which is equivalent to the use of armed force or aggression, generally signaling the beginning of an armed conflict or a war. When a country calls for the actions of another country an “act of war”, it generally indicates that it considers that these actions are sufficiently hostile to justify armed conflicts or self -defense under international law. The Charter of the United Nations (article 2 (4)) prohibits member states from using force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state, except in the event of self -defense (article 51) or when it is authorized by the United Nations Security Council. The term “act of war” is not strictly defined in the Charter of the United Nations, but historically, it referred to actions which could justify a state to respond by military force. Posted by: Devika Bhattacharya Posted on: May 10, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/amid-pak-tensions-india-to-treat-future-terror-attacks-as-acts-of-war-say-government-sources-2722747-2025-05-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos