Politics
It turns out that this is the reason why the capital of the Republic of Indonesia must move to IKN according to foreigners
Jakarta, CNBCindonesia –The transfer of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to IKN has become the projectors of the world. AFPERNAH wrote a report indicating that Iknresmi became the capital of Indonesia in August 2024.
The Indonesian government in the direction of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced the transfer of the capital to IKN in 2019. One of the reasons is to reduce the burden of Jakarta and Jabodetabek.
Until now, the construction of the Iknmasih continues. Many investments have circulated there to build the infrastructure necessary for IKN residents.
Jakarta himself experiences ecological problems, namely a reduction in soil level. Certain areas are even threatened with sinking in the ground level and the increase in sea level.
He was also underlined by the President of the United States (United States) Joe Biden. In his speech at the office of the National Director of US Intelligence at the end of July 2021, the president of the superpower said that Jakarta was threatened to flow due to the climate change that currently haunts the whole world.
“If, in reality, the surface of the sea rides two and a half feet, you will have millions of people who migrate, fighting on fertile land …”, he said at the time.
“… What is happening in Indonesia if the projection is true that, over the next 10 years, they might have to move the capital because they will be underwater?”
In fact, Biden's words are not without reason. In 2019, the World Economic Forum published several cities which could flow in 2100 if there was no change. Jakarta is perched in the first position of the world city that will flow, followed by Lagos, Nigeria and Houston, United States.
In 2021, the American space agency of NASA said that the increase in global temperatures and ice layers had made many cities on the coast like Jakarta in front of the risk of flood and also the largest overflow of sea water.
“The problem of floods also worsens in several decades due to pumping groundwater which causes a flow or a reservoir,” said the body based in Washington.
NASA noted that the increase in the world's world which has increased on average by 3.3 mm per year and that signs of rain storms became more intense when the atmosphere warmed up, NASA said that floods became normal. Since the 1990s, even large floods have occurred in Jakarta and the 2007 rainy season caused damage with 70% of submerged regions.
NASA has also downloaded a landscape image that has shown Jakarta's evolution over the past three decades. The existence of cleaning of forests and other vegetation with a waterproof surface inside along the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers has reduced the amount of water that can be absorbed.
It is also what causes abundance and sudden floods. The population of Jakarta is more than doubled between 1990 and 2020, more people wrapped the floodplates at high risk.
Unfortunately, many river channels and channels are narrowed or blocked periodically by sediment and waste, it is therefore very vulnerable to overflow.
An image that shows the region in 1990, artificial lands and its construction have only spread to the shallow waters of Jakarta bay. A data analyst shows that people build at least 1,185 hectares of bars along the coast.
For this reason, government measure to move capital to IKDIN is valued as the right strategy to meet the future. I hope this information is useful!
