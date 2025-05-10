Donald Trumps pushes to make Hollywood Grand





During a six -decades in Hollywood, Jon Voight played a Gigolo aspirant (Midnight Cowboy), won an Oscar for best actor (Coming Home) and, at the age of 76, received a Golden Globe.

Now, the 86 -year -old Voight has assumed another role that generated a lot of drama: the special ambassador to Hollywood for the Trump administration.

If the role should be ceremonial, Voight, a longtime curator, has not obtained the memo. Last weekend, he visited US President Donald Trump in his Mar-A-Lago complex to present a plan to make Hollywood Grand again a conversation that sparked a week of anxiety in the global film industry.

Only a few hours after their meeting, Trump took his phone, showing that he would intervene to save Hollywood from a very rapid death by instituting 100% on films coming to the United States which was produced abroad.

The actions of Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount fell the next morning, losing $ 20 billion in market value.

Jon Voight, Steven Paul and Scott Karol meet Donald Trump in Mar-A-Lago Steven Paul

The leaders of Hollywood are perplexed by the apparent sympathy of an American president who previously expressed the disdain for them as an elite. Trump criticized actors such as Meryl Streep as people of liberal films and unleashed with Oscars as a boring shit!

It's simply crazy, said a Hollywood senior executive, noting that the American film industry has a trade surplus, unlike other industries that Trump wishes to strengthen with his pricing plans. What are you trying to do?

The late evening Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the announcement, telling viewers: what a good idea. Next year, [HBOs] The white lotus will be set to an Inn Hampton.

However, teamsters, a union representing drivers and other members of the film industry, thanked Trump, qualifying his movement to move towards reintegration finally in non -American studios to the outsourcing of our members.

The questions abound on how the prices of the films are working in practice and if they occur at all. A White House spokesman said on Monday that no final decision had been made and that the administration explored all the options.

Margaret Qualley occurs during the 97th annual academy. Donald Trump called the Boring event, Woke Crap! Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images

If the plan continues, it would mark the first case of a price taken from a service instead of physical good, said Marney Cheek, partner of the Covington law firm.

Most films are transmitted digitally and not in physical shape, there is a fundamental question about how to implement the price, she said. The American government has opposed digital service taxes in the past, so they should find a plan to perceive money.

The leaders of Netflix and other large groups are preparing to meet Trump to try to influence the plans, said people familiar with the issue. Their message for Trump: the rates of films would damage American companies.

During income calls this week, three of the biggest studios avoided completely resolving the subject.

Disney Etnetflix did not respond to requests for comments. Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount refused to comment.

Like other parts of the American media and cultural circles, Trump has Siride with Hollywood, but has also shown the desire to be included. As a French reality TV personality and producer of NBCS The Apprentice, he received a star on Hollywoods Walk of Fame in 2007. He appeared in films such as the 1990s Hit Home Alone, playing himself as a New York businessman. His recent takeover of Washingtons Kennedy Center implies continuous interest in influencing American culture.

Trump was the TV star NBC The Apprentice Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

Trump cares about cinema stars, he cares about Tom Cruise. He likes to be King Trump and wants beautiful people … My question is: where is the advantage for him? said media analyst Alice Enders.

Enders thought it was very unlikely that the Trumps administration will grant important federal tax incentives in Hollywood, such as the governor of Voight and California Gavin Newsom proposed this week. He will not play well with his base. The Christian base, they are not in Hollywood. They will say: Why do we give them more money?

DOGE reduced things to the right, left and center, she said, referring to the so-called Ministry of Government efficiency. And are you going to give a huge sum of money to Hollywood?

When he announced a trade agreement with the United Kingdom Thursday, Trump nodded at his Hollywood ties, saying that he had been a friend with actor Sean Connery, who played the original James Bond. Large guy, said Trump. But he reiterated the intentions of implementing film prices, which were not part of the trade agreement.

A few days before its inauguration, Trump announced that Voight with his colleagues conservative actors Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson would become special ambassadors whose work would be to help a very disturbed place, Hollywood, California, who lost against foreign countries.

Whatever their other qualifications, Stallone and Gibson have experience in research outside the United States to make their films. Stallone pulled Rambo: Last Blood in Bulgaria, while Gibson takes his suite to the passion of Christ in Italy.

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood, from 2019 Yana Blajeva / Lionsgate / Kobal / Shutterstock

Despite the mutual hostility between Trump and most of Hollywood, the presidents claim that this is a disturbed place sums up the way in the entertainment industry of cities are feeling for the moment.

Production has left Hollywood for years, thanks to generous incentives offered by Vancouver, Atlanta, New York and London. The tendency to shoot outside Los Angeles accelerated after the labor strike in 2023, which put the production at a stop for six months. An expected rebound has not materialized, leaving some to worry that Los Angeles is intended for the same fate as Detroit and the automotive industry.

The senior executives say that there is always a strong desire to shoot in Hollywood, but they deplore expenses, especially after strikes and expensive permit requirements to film in Los Angeles.

Newsom introduced an annual plan of $ 750 million on tax, double the existing credit, and there is also a discussion on the reduction of administrative formalities.

Trump seemed to resume his plan on Monday, saying that he was not trying to hurt the [movie] Industry, I want to help industry. But he did not provide more details, leaving Hollywood in the limbo and is afraid of provoking Trump by speaking.

Recommended

This week's leaders wondered if all of this was a plan to inflict damage in Canada, or a political tactic to win unions and weaken support from Newsom, a democrat with possible presidential ambitions.

With a single publication of social media to do, [it is] Practically impossible to size the impact on industry, Morgan Stanley's analyst, Benjamin Swinburne, wrote this week. He warned that prices would lead to fewer films, more expensive films and lower gains for everyone in the business.

At this point, we have more questions than answers, concluded Swinburne.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d922c15a-aa52-48fb-ba7d-7a0cfe3cd855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos