



This week, Keir Starmer did not ask for what he could do for Great Britain, but what Great Britain can do for America. His attempted trade agreement sold our country short from the full agreement, which we need. It is a precipitated response to the Donald Trumps prices which leave almost all companies with negotiation arrangements worse in January and much worse than when he obtained the position. No matter how much the ministers of labor are trying to run it as something, this is not it is not the complete offer that we all need. Keir Starmer evokes as the emperor without clothes, speaking of the adornment of his new costume while the world looks away at this view of our embarrassing chief and his cabinet which does not understand anything from business. One concern is that the haste to agree that the first thing on the table reflects the barely veiled starmers the desire to join the EU before the summit of the surrender next week. That a reduction in the selected prices is welcomed although they are for the manufacturers of British cars and steel was all that was available in the context of his desire to return to a lessee from Brussels. We, the Conservatives, were consistent in our support for international trade agreements, free trade and the elimination of prices. The simple fact that the United Kingdom is in the room is a concrete advantage of Brexit the ability to determine our own future. Without that, we would be reduced to petitioning Ursula von der Leyen to represent British interests with Trump one of the 27 other countries and, as always with Europe, held at the ransom for our fish. As Margaret Thatcher said about the United States, we share your ideals and your destiny. And it's still true today. It is our biggest trading partner, our closest and strongest friend's friend. We have the strongest defense agreement in the world, forming the cornerstone of NATO at the moment crucial for world security. Four million jobs are supported by Great Britain and America through the Atlantic. We are the other largest investor. It is a special relationship.

When Keir Starmer entered, he promised growth. It was the right goal, but he has completely failed so far. The right agreement with the United States could start to repair some of the damage it has caused by waste speaking of the economy, tax hike to record tops and devastating administrative formalities about to unleash business. A complete American trade agreement covering all sectors and eliminating the prices on both sides is the closest it will find a miracle solution. He was then able to double in dismissing his energy secretary and by reversing his non -competitive energy costs. And it shouldn't have been too hard. He just needs to resume where we stopped when we negotiated with President Trump during his first mandate. In government, Kemi Badenoch even personally agreed with historical free trade agreements with a number of individual states that should facilitate this. It is an increasingly urgent task. Now, more than ever, a good commercial deal is what we both need. A new axis of evil is slowly but surely gets closer. Instability in the Middle East and war with Russia in Europe has left the United States exposed to energy shocks and has increased the risks of terrorism. Global inflationary pressures and the persistent impact of Trump's prices mean that we can no longer count on the low borrowing costs. But it becomes more and more obvious that Keir Starmer is the worst world negotiator, determined to tear off the very defeat where the victories are at hand. The early signal to consider paying to give our own British sovereign territory abroad in the islands of Chagos, other world leaders line up to take their turn by pulling one on Sir Keir. When work is negotiating, Great Britain loses. He is determined to link our country to unbalanced agreements that promote foreign countries, their businesses and their workers, while sleeping from British countries. His trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said that any agreement that has not got rid of the prices would be a failure. Through his own Mark, Starmer failed. Most products manufactured in Great Britain will continue to cope with the reference rate of 10% imposed in April.

As a patriot, I want Keir Starmer to succeed in concluding the real business with America, but this agreement is not that. Before Thursday's announcement, the Brexiteers, broadcast for so long, wanted it to be the victory that confirms our position. This moment will have to wait. If it was the real deal, the opportunities for collaboration in artificial intelligence, global supply chains, energy security and financial and professional services would be unlimited. The non -pricing barriers as well as the prices were addressed. But this is not the case, so they are not. With a good deal, each part of the United Kingdom would benefit from better access to businesses, greater investment, better jobs and higher wages. They deserve better than a Prime Minister who wins a premature victory round while he is still warning against business. Keir Starmer quickly becomes a buffer hand to lock Great Britain in disadvantageous arrangements for generations. And we will all pay the price.

