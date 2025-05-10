Viral publications on social networks arouse rumors about the well-being of Imran Khan, where are located. Here is the truth





Close-aids from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), says that Imran Khan is kept in quasi-isolating and has denied regular access to a legal advisor

A false government press release said the former Pakistani Prime Minister died.

Social media platforms were in excitement this week with alarming and deceptive claims that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan died in police custody or had been attacked at home. A video showing khan bloody and swept away by the guards has become viral through WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter), aroused confusion and concern. However, these claims are entirely false.

Adding to disinformation, a false press release also started to circulate, saying that Khan had died in police custody for the moment, there is no official confirmation of such an incident.

The viral video is not recent which dates back to May 2013, when Imran Khan was injured after falling from a forklift while he went on a stage during an electoral rally in Lahore. As indicated by the time of India at the time, Khan fell from around 15 feet and suffered injuries in the head.

Despite the video of more than a decade, she resurfaced this week and was widely broadcast on social networks, in error by making believe that many incidents had just occurred. Some positions have gone further, falsely accusing the chief of the army of Pakistans, General Asim Munnir, of orchestrating the alleged death of Khans.

Where's Imran Khan now?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently deposited in Rawalpis Adiala prison, serving an hour after being sentenced in several cases, including corruption and illegal marriage. His imprisonment remained a very publicized affair in the Turbulent Pakistani political landscape. While regional tensions with India have increased in recent weeks, the concerns about Khans' security inside the prison are increasingly strong.

Close-aids from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), says Khan is maintained in quasi-insulation and has denied regular access to legal advisor and medical care. The PTI allegedly alleged that his life was in danger and that his imprisonment is politically motivated, especially since war -shaped tensions are mounting between India and Pakistan.

Posted for the first time: News World Viral Social Media Post Spark Rumed on the well-being of Imran Khan, where are. Here is the truth

