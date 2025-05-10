Download of the same Prabowo Kissing Jokowi, a student with the initials SSS arrested by the police – News

Batampos -A student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) was arrested by the police for having made the same President Prabowo Subbowo and the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The ITB also opened the vote after the arrest of a student with the initials SSS by the police of the criminal investigation.

They said they had communicated with various parties. Even the parents of students came to ITB and apologized.

The director of communication and public relations ITB N. Nurlalala Arief expressed this through an official declaration on Friday evening (9/5). ITB recognized that SSS was a student at the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD).

ITB has coordinated intensively and in collaboration with various parties. The parents of the students came to ITB and said apologies, he added.

In addition, ITB has also coordinated with the Student Parents Association (IOM) and other linked parties. The national police headquarters have confirmed that SSS was obtained and made a suspect with alleged violations of the Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE) law.

The SSS was arrested by police after doing the President Prabowo Suduanto and the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Although he did not specifically explain the arrest, the public relations division of the national police said that they had actually captured women with the SSS initials.

That a woman with the initials SSS was captured and treated. SSS suspects have violated article 45 paragraph (1) JUNCTO Article 27 Paragraph (1) and or article 51 Paragraph (1) Article of JUNCTO 35 of law (Act) number 1 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning electronic information and transactions, Karopenmas Divhuas Brigadier GENERAL TRUNOYO WISNU.

Trunoyudo said that currently, the judicial process of the case, including SSS suspects, is still at the investigation stadium.

Referring to the alleged article, SSS has intentionally and without the right to distribute, transmit and make access to electronic information and electronic documents that have content that violates decency.