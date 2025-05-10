



development, sovereignty and stability. The president of the Prime Minister of the Council of the State Administration, the senior general Min Aung Hlaing, who attended the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945 of the Russian Federation held a meeting with the President of the Republic of the Peoples of China, Mr. Xi, the Jinping of Beijing Hall of Soluex Hotel Moscow.

During the meeting, the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, expressed his profound condolences to the government and the people of Myanmar for damage and losses caused by the recent major earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar. He said he firmly believed that the government and the people of Myanmar would work hand in hand to effectively make reconstruction and recovery efforts. He also said China will provide necessary assistance if necessary. He noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of Chinese-Myanmar relations and reaffirmed coherent support in Chinas for the development of myanmars, sovereignty and stability. In addition, he promised continuous Chinese aid in the development of myanmars and peacebuilding efforts.

In his response, General Senior said that during this difficult period in Myanmar caused by the natural disaster of an earthquake, China expressed its deep condolences and its solidarity with the people of Myanmar. As a nearby Im: China has offered sincere sympathy and best wishes for rapid recovery. In addition, recognition of the golden hour the most critical moment for rescue efforts after a Chinese earthquake of the rescue teams arrived in Myanmar 18 hours after the earthquake and immediately started to carry out the necessary rescue operations. The Chinese government has also provided emergency humanitarian assistance in Myanmar. The government and the people of Myanmar remain deeply grateful for the continuous support of Chinas. Since reconstruction is a long -term process, Myanmar hopes seriously to continue to provide support and assistance from China if necessary in the coming days.

He continued to say that Myanmar expresses its gratitude to China for its support for the position of myanmars on regional and international fronts concerning the affairs of the country. Myanmar currently undertakes preparations for having succeeded in organizing a multi -party democratic general election by the end of this year and also plans to invite international observation missions during the electoral period. Myanmar also supports China's efforts to build a community with a common future with its neighboring countries and to establish new foundations for cooperation with neighboring states. Today’s meeting has been very beneficial to improve bilateral relations and cooperation, and the two countries will be able to continue working in close collaboration in the future.

The Chinese President discussed the continuation of the five principles of peaceful coexistence in international relations, continues to support myself in Myanmar both regionally and international, and supports and encourages myanmars preparations for the next multi -party democratic elections. General Senior and the Chinese president have exchanged points of view on the promotion of bilateral relations, improving cooperation in all sectors, entering a Pauk-Phaw relationship between Myanmar and China, shaping a society through thick and thin, and cooperating in regional stability and peace.

After the meeting, the senior general and the Chinese president greeted themselves cordially.

In addition, present at the meeting of the Council, the secretary general Ye Win Oo, the members of the General Council Maung Maung Aye, Dr. Ba Shwe and Khun San Lwin, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of the Union of Foreign Affairs U that Swe, the officers of Tatmadaw of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, of the deputies, the Myanmar ambassador to the Russian federation and official.

The President of Prc was accompanied member of the standing commtite of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Member of the Secretariat of the Chinese Community Party, Head of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Mr Cai Qi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Of China Head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Wang Yi, Minister and Senior Officers of China, Chinese Ambassador to Russia and civil servants. MNA / TTA

