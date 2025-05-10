Prime Minister Modi has a meeting with Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar, NSA, CDS, Service Heads









New Delhi [India]May 10 (Ani): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Saturday which was assisted by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the NSA Ajit Doval and the Chief of Defense Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

The chief marshal of the air AP Singh, the chief of the general army Upendra Dwivedi, the chief admiral of the Navy Dinesh K Tripathi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri were among those who attended the meeting.

India and Pakistan established an understanding of the judgment of dismissal and military action on Saturday.

The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of Affairs, Jaishankar, noted in a position on X that India will continue his firm and uncompromising position against terrorism.



“India and Pakistan have succeeded in understanding the judgment of dismissal and military action. India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations. It will continue to do so,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, told the media that the director general of military operations in Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

“The director general of military operations of Pakistan (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 3:35 p.m. earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that the two parties would stop all the shots and military action on earth and in the air and at sea with effect from 1700 Indian standard hours,” he said.

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give this understanding effect. The managing directors of military operations will speak again on May 12 at 1200 hours,” he added.

During a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri stressed that the actions undertaken by Pakistan against India are such as “climbing” and “provocative” and are responding effectively.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terrorist attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu-et-Cachemire. Pakistan has sought to increase the bet with an unlikely climbing series using pistols and artillery drones. (Ani)

