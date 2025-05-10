



Casey means, the well-being guru which is now that Donald Trumps chooses for the general surgeon, said a lot of strange things over the years. She maintains that if you drink raw milk is a decision that should be made on the basis of vibrations: I want to be free to build a relationship with a local farmer, to understand his integrity, to look in the eyes, to caress his cow, then to decide if I feel safe to drink the milk of his farm. She thinks that everyone should wear a glucose instructor, a very useful tool for diabetics but which does not really do anything for the rest of us. She will, incidentally, as a co-founder of the wellness company leveled the main work she wanted to sell, you said Glucose Monitor as well as a subscription to a necessary application to use it. It is an expensive service which, once again, most people do not need, and yet what it describes as being on empowerment. Although she was initially formed to become a surgeon, she has not finished her residence, and according to Mother Jones reports, her Oregon medical license is inactive. Nevertheless, perhaps, the successful book of the New York Times, Good Energy, which she co-written with her brother, a health and well-being entrepreneur, promises to help readers prevent and reverse the conditions of dementia to an erectile dysfunction with the help of quiz and recipes.

But the casey means the fact that most of the remains in my mind and I think that the most revealing of the place where I fear that it want the Americans of shepherds, Health-Wisewas on the Podcast of Liz Moody in 2022. The episode was all about metabolic health, which, according to means, explains how the disease can be prevented so that we do not need surgery or medication. This comes down to the idea that the way you eat affects the functioning of your body, which is both correct and can be quickly transported to an extreme almost religious. Means, in fact, is characterized as an evangelist of metabolic health. In a review of some of the concepts of his book, McGills Office for Science and Society called means to think not of pure fiction, but noted that she, as people who are used to doing so, take preliminary results in science and contorted them in easy -to -take out for his audience (and customers). In the episode of the podcast, means explaining to the listeners that they could consider exchanging ultra-transformed foods such as crisps against crackers made entirely from seeds and nuts, as it does. We eat around 23 pounds of food a day, she told the host. I want to maximize the limited number of calories and quantity of food that I have today to serve my real long -term objectives, which is contentment and long -term health. The specific brand of non -cracker crackers which it frequently recommends is made of flax seeds and is called, unfortunately, flackers.

I tried the flackers after listening to the means to talk about it. What can I say, I lived in Park Slope at the time. They look like a bunch of linen seeds stuck together and have a taste of dense particle panels dipped in apple cider vinegar. Dressed on a salad, they are actually not bad. I eat them again, I think, if they were there. They do not do so, and I cannot emphasize this enough, especially to be an adequate substitute for fleas. I cannot imagine seeing them on a cheese board during a public event, not to mention the overtaking it with a spoonful of brie.

To hear means to say it, however, the alternative is the devil. Regular crackers, they explained, often have one or more of the unhappy Trinity (AKA, refined cereals, refined sugars, refined seed oils). In a classification of crackers which means created, Flackers wins an A +, while a brand of almond flour crackers gets a C I probably don't even need to tell you how Ritz crackers behaved in his analysis. In her pantry, of which she provided a visit to YouTube, she has a flackers section. She recommends adding them as a garnish to the bowls of the daily meal service harvest, for which she has a reduction code. Her enthusiasm for Flackers is so great that she said she is not sponsored by Flackers, although everything is more understandable if she was.

If a celebrity spoke of a food like this, we could see it as a sign that it had a kind of problem, as a psychological need to exclude from their diet many very common ingredients. (The means and the brothers and sisters both cite the death of their mother after a pancreatic cancer of stadium 4 in 2021 as a fundamental motivation for what they do.) Casey Means has so far presented a brand of health leadership which focuses on individuals who make not only better but actively neurotic choices. This tone may not be completely out of step for a government position which implies things like calling for the warning of labels on alcohol if it was not combined with an alarming desire to deviate from the expert consensus in favor of being the person with all the answers. To choose an example linked to flackers, it is good that someone who guys no seed oils, who are researchers in nutrition to agree, simply not much for you, may be responsible for communicating the best scientific information available to the public.

Well, it would be crazy if it was not perfectly in accordance with other people named. Shes Dr. Oz if he was a member of a Brooklyn food cooperative. As with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his criticism of our food systems and the treatment of the environment can, if you simply catch them on television for a second. But what translates into practice seems to be that you should personally understand how to solve this problem for yourself, including looking at farmers in the eyes and being responsible for the calendar of your child's vaccines rather than trusting the recommendations of many, many, many, many doctors, researchers and scientists. And eat fucking flackers.

If the road to a body without illness is within your reach, what role is there for public health, even medicine, to play? A few years ago recently, getting involved with the types of well-being advice means that I am a Larkmaybe, I am really a few food changes from a new self. There is something attractive even now. We all know that our doctors do not know everything. The problem is that it means that she knows more. The advice it offers is at best very obvious (reduces sugar) and often quite bizarre (sorry, but: flackers!). If Shes confirmed, simply imagine that the types of general councils of the surgeon were going to be for. In the meantime, you can subscribe to his newsletter for unremitted sockets.

