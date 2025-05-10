



May 11, 2025 12:40 p.m.

An undated declaration said that Khan died in police custody, adding that the circumstances surrounding his death were the subject of an investigation.

The Department of Pakistan Information and Radiation Pakistan called on a press release announcing the death of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan Fake on Saturday and urged the public to reject irresponsible behavior.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's former party approached the High Court of Islamabad for the release of the founder of the party claiming a threat to his life because of the impact of prolonged detention on his health and taking into account the current situation with India. (AP file)

Earlier on Saturday, an un dated declaration of the Ministry of Pakistan Foreign Affairs had said that Khan had died in police custody, adding that the circumstances surrounding his death were the subject of an investigation.

He also said that the government recognizes the severity of the situation and is committed to ensuring complete transparency to determine the causes and hold responsible for the incident officials.

Undering the nation to remain peaceful, the false release has also read, Pakistan has always confirmed the sacred nature of life and the rule of law. The protection of human rights, in particular as a guard, is the cornerstone of our democratic framework. The government is committed to relevant United Nations human rights organizations and independent observers to ensure a credible and impartial investigation.

Khan's party is looking for his release

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf party has approached the High Court of Islamabad for the liberation of the party's founder, claiming a threat to his life because of the impact of prolonged detention on his health and with a view to the current situation with India.

The High Court of Islamabad was approached for the release of Imran Khan. A request was filed by chief minister KP Ali Amin. It has been asked that, given the current war situation with India, for national harmony and solidarity, and due to the fear of a drone attack in Adiala prison, he was immediately released in parole / probation, said the party.

Amin said the party is concerned about the lack of law and order in the country and has approached all the authorities that requested justice. He said Khan had not violated prison rules during his detention.

The chief minister also said that Khan's prolonged detention due to political motivation violates his fundamental rights. He said that the Constitution provides for a parole appeal to avoid such detention and has also mentioned that prolonged imprisonment risks deterioration of health.

