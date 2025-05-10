The United States helps the ceasefire of the broker between India and PakistanExBulletin



tilting legend Karma Bhutia / AP

Lahore, Pakistan after days of climbing hostilities between nuclear armed India and Pakistan, President Trump announced on Saturday that the United States had mediated an immediate ceasefire. He has brought a conclusion for the moment the most serious intensification of the fighting between the two rivals of nuclear weapons since their entry into war in 1971.

“Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence,” he said in a post On the Truth Social platform. A few minutes later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared in a declaration That he and Vice-President Vance had been in contact with the senior officials of the two countries in the last two days, including the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi in India and Shehbaz Sharif from Pakistan.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of India, Vikram Misri, confirmed the news in a courtyard of the press, saying to journalists: “It was agreed that the two parties would stop all shooting and military action on earth and in the air and the sea” from 5 pm, Indian standard time.

But just hours after the announcement of the ceasefire, residents of a big city in cashmere who were compensation said they heard explosions and flash in the sky. It was not clear if the explosions represented a collapse of the ceasefire or a violation. Pakistani and Indian officials have so far not commented.

Late Saturday, the secretary of foreign affairs of India, Vikram Misri, quoted “Repeated violations” by Pakistan of the ceasefire agreement. “We call on Pakistan to take appropriate measures to remedy these violations and face the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he said.

The announcements of ceasefires intervened after a day of worrying violence, India announced that she had struck the Pakistani military air bases on Saturday, including one of the most important bases in the country near the Islamabad capital that Pakistan said that it could not ignore.

Pakistan has announced its own operation, “Iron Wall”, a rough translation of the sentence, “Occupied Mars,“From the Sacred Muslim book, the Koran.” This operation that we have started today will end in one way or another. It all depends on what India wants, “said Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, Addressing a local Geo media. Soldiers filmed themselves by pulling projectiles in India and applauding.

The last series of tensions began after armed men opened fire on tourists in cashmere who was Indian, kill 26 people At the end of April. India said the group that claimed responsibility was an indirect indicator of the Pakistani army. Pakistan has denied any connection.

From night on Wednesday, India started military strikes Using missiles, then drones, against Pakistan in what he said was reprisals for the April attack. The two countries had exchanged fire every night since. More than 70 people were killed on both sides, most of them in cashmere, a Himalayan territory divided between India and Pakistan and affirmed by both.

It is not clear with regard to the terms of the two accepted countries of a ceasefire. Misri, the Indian Foreign Minister, said the two parties left on Monday.

But Reuters reported that a series of measures that the two parties had announced following the militant attack on April 22 would not be reversed, including the cancellation of the visas of the Pakistani and the Indians in the territories of the other, reducing their embassies and perhaps the most crucial, the suspension of India from India from the suspension of India's suspension of India of the suspension of India from India from the suspension of India from India from India, the suspension of India from India, India, A treaty of eau old decades With Pakistan, which divides six South Asian rivers with each other.

In some respects, the ceasefire has taken a lot by surprise.

The United States intervenes

On the previous staircases in South Asia, Washington had intervened more robust to end hostilities . But Thursday, there was little expectation that America would intervene with any intensity after Vice-president JD Vance told Fox News: “What we can do is try to encourage these people to defuse a little, but we are not going to get involved in the midst of a war that is fundamentally not of our business and has nothing to do with the ability of America to control it.”

But Abdullah Khan, analyst in Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, told NPR that the United States seemed to watch and wait. “In the end, when they estimated that the situation degenerated,” he said, Washington “intervened directly as well as through their Arab allies. And then they finally convinced both parties to defuse a ceasefire.”

Khan said Pakistan and India could now sell this ceasefire as a victory for their team: in Pakistan, a much smaller country than India, the military could show that he had not intimate to his powerful neighbor. And India could tell its citizens that Pakistan had learned a lesson.

And the two countries said Khan could not afford to continue. India is trying to capture the manufacture that companies are trying to pass from China as Trump's prices come into force.

Pakistan “currently has its own problems, faced with economic problems as well as the wave of terrorism at home,” said Khan, referring to active conflicts against the separatists in his Western province and against pro-traliban activists along its border with Afghanistan. “The two countries have their problems, which also forced them to listen to those who came for the facial economy very easily,” he said.

Be that as it may, the South Asians were sigh of collective relief. “Everyone is happy that it ended,” he said.

Bilal Kuchay contributed Srinagar reports, India. Diaa Hadid contributed Mumbai and Omkar Khandekar reports from New Delhi, India.