Imran Khan has not yet been released





Complaint: Imran Khan was released from Adiala prison.

Fact: Khans' legal team confirmed that it had not been released.

On April 26, 2025, a Facebook user published a legendary coil. The vignette has a text in the Urdou at the top and bottom of the screen, with a smiling Imran Khan video and walking with a pout in the center.

The text at the top can be read as follows: [Translation] Thank goodness, the negotiations have succeeded. Imran Khan is sent from Adiala prison to Bani Gala Asif Ghafoor.

The text below reads as follows: [Translation] It's time to send the Shehbaz Sharif Government packing Asim Munnir.

The coil has so far received 1.7 million views and more than 39,000 reactions on Facebook.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check contacted the Legal team of Imran Khans. Khalid Yousaf, one of his lawyers, confirmed that the coil was false, declaring that Khan had certainly not been released. He also said that nearly 200 cases were still actively pursued against Imran Khan, and his legal team is working on them.

We have also received a separate refusal of the lawyer for lawyer Ali Tahir, a lawyer based in Karachi who is also part of the Khans legal team. He too confirmed that the complaint was false.

In the video clip indicated between the two layers of text in Ourdou, Imran Khan is clearly seen walking with a soft. On November 3, 2022, PTI chief Imran Khan suffered a ball injury during an attack on his Wazirabad rally. At least 15 people, including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Ahmad Nasir Chattha and Mir Omer Faroo Meyer were also injured in the incident.

The text in Ourdou de la Vignette mentions Asif Ghafoor, however, it is very unlikely that Ghafoor made the declaration allocated to him, because he has already retired from active military service.

Former director general of inter-service public relations (ISPR), Ghafoor no longer holds an official position which would justify or legitimate these public declarations, in particular those of a political nature.

It is very likely that the video was recorded around November 2022, because Khan seems to have not completely recovered from his injury.

Virality

The coil mentioned above has been viewed 1.7 million times on Facebook. The profile that published it also shared the same affirmation in a separate article here. The account also shared another misleading coil on Imran Khan here.

The complaint was also shared by other accounts here, here, here, and here.

Conclusion: Imran Khan has not yet been released.

Background image in cover photo: AAJ English

To call against our verification of the facts, please send an e-mail to [email protected]

