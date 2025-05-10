



Istanbul [Turkey]May 10 (Ani / Wam): Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the “mother of the nation”, president of the General Union of Women, President of the Supreme Council for Maternity and Childhood, and the Supreme President of the Family Foundation for Turkiye Development. During the visit, Sheikha Fatima and Emine Erdogan saw a presentation presenting the complete programs of the complex dedicated to child care, highlighting his efforts to provide an educational, social and health environment integrated into children. The session was opened with recitations of the Holy Quran, issued by one of the children of the complex. The presentation also highlighted the role of the complex in the support of bilateral cooperation between water and Turkiye in the development of early childhood. He highlighted educational initiatives designed to instill humanitarian values, improve the mental and creative capacities of children and provide academic and psychological support to gifted students. The representatives of the complex gave an overview of its objectives and its vision, focusing on children's nanny in a safe and stimulating environment. They explained the dedication of the center to support the educational, psychological and social aspects of the development of the child, allowing children to discover their talents and potential, and thus to prepare a distinct generation capable of contributing positively to society. During the visit, Sheikha Fatima also received a detailed presentation on the redevelopment project of the Sheikh Zayed Children's complex in Istanbul. The project stems from a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Community Development and the Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation Zayed with the Ministry of Family and Social Services in Turkiye. With a value of 40 million AED, the project marks a processing stage in the provision of specialized childcare services. The presentation included details on the expansion, maintenance and modernization work carried out in a full plan to ensure that the establishment continues to operate with high efficiency, aligned with the best world practices in child care. Development covered the expansion of facilities, improvements in life, learning and psychological support environments. Sheikha Fatima praised the exceptional efforts invested in the complex, calling it an eminent humanitarian institution that reflects historical and distinguished relationships between water and Turkiye. She highlighted the importance of these humanitarian projects in strengthening joint cooperation and social solidarity, stressing that childcare and guaranteeing a worthy life for them is an absolute priority of the humanitarian mission of water in the world. During his visit, listened to a moving speech by a young adult raised in the complex, who described the establishment not only as a residence but as a stimulating and humanitarian environment which shaped its character and instilled hope and ambition. He expressed his deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for his continuous care and his noble initiatives, which reflect his deep humanitarian commitment to support and empower children on a global scale. Sheikha Fatima also looked at a performance of a group of choirs made up of children from the center, who expressed their dreams of a brilliant future and has transmitted hopeful messages filled with optimism and confidence in life. (Ani / Wam) (History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

