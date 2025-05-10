



San Francisco (AP) The Trump administration must interrupt a large part of its dramatic reduction in the federal workforce, ordered a California judge on Friday.

J. Susan Illston in San Francisco made the emergency order in legal action tabled last week by unions and cities, one of the multiple legal challenges to republican president Donald prevails over the efforts to reduce the size of a federal government which he calls inflated and expensive.

The court maintains that the president must probably request cooperation in the congress to order the modifications he seeks, and therefore issued a temporary prohibition order to suspend the large -scale reductions in force in the interval, Illston wrote in his order.

Watch: Trump moves to reclassify federal workers, which facilitates their dismissal

The temporary prohibition order orders many federal agencies to stop acting on the executive decree of presidents for the executive service and the memo

The prescription, which expires in 14 days, does not need departments to rehire people. The applicants asked that the date of entry into force of any agency action be postponed and that the departments cease to implement or apply the decree, including taking other measures.

They have limited their request to the departments where dismantling is already underway or ready to be underway, in particular at the United States Ministry of Health and Social Services, which was annual in Marchit will dismiss 10,000 workers and centralize the divisions.

Illston, who was appointed to the bench by former president Bill Clinton, a democrat, said at a hearing on Friday that the president had the power to ask for changes in the services and agencies of the executive branches created by the Congress.

But he must do it legal, she said. He must do so with the cooperation of Congress, the Constitution is structured in this way.

Trump has repeatedly said that the voters had given him the mandate to redo the federal government, and he hit the billionaire Elon Musk to carry out the accusation through Doge.

Tens of thousands of federal workers have been dismissed, left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or were put on leave following the efforts of the government. There is no official figure for job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees have taken a deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been released.

In his order, Illston has given several examples to show the impact of the reduction in staff. A union which represents federal workers who are looking for health risks facing minors, said that it was ready to lose 221 of the 222 workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bureau; A farmer from the Vermont did not receive a timely inspection on his property to receive disaster aid after floods and missed a large plantation window; A reduction in social security workers has led to longer waiting times for beneficiaries.

All the agencies affected were created by the Congress, she noted.

Government lawyers argued on Friday that the executive decree and the note calling for large -scale personnel discounts and reorganization plans provided only general principles that agencies should follow in the exercise of their own decision -making process.

He expressly invites the comments and proposals for legislative engagement in the context of policies that these agencies wish to implement, Eric Hamilton, deputy deputy prosecutor, about the note. He defines advice.

But Danielle Leonard, lawyer of the complainants, said that it was clear that the president, Doge and OPM made decisions outside their authority and did not invite the dialogue of the agencies.

They don't wait for these planning documents, “go through long processes,” she said. ” They do not ask for approval, and they do not expect it.

The temporary prohibition order applies to departments, in particular the departments of agriculture, energy, work, interior, state, treasury and veterans.

Read more: 5 reasons why the federal cuts particularly strike the veterans

It also applies to the National Science Foundation, Small Business Association, Social Security Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some of the unions and non -profit groups are also complainants in another trial before a San Francisco judge contesting the mass layoffs of probation workers. In this case, judge William Alsup ordered the government to reintegrate these workers, but the United States Supreme Court blocked its order.

The applicants include the cities of San Francisco, Chicago and Baltimore; American Federation of employees of the Government of the Working Group; And alliance non -profit groups for retired Americans, the Center for Rights and the Coalition of Taxpayers to protect national parks from the Americas.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/judge-pauses-much-of-trump-administrations-massive-job-cuts-at-federal-agencies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos