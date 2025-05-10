Why has Pakistan on several occasions Afghanistan over the past two years | News explained





Foreign Minister Vikram Misri rejected the ridiculous statements of the Pakistani army on Saturday (May 10) that India pulled missiles on Afghanistan.

[The] The Afghans do not need to remember which country it is, which has repeatedly, during the last year and a half, civil civilian populations and civil infrastructure in Afghanistan, Misri said during the official press point this morning.

Since 2022, Pakistan has carried out at least three turns of air strikes on Afghan territory, more recently in December 2024. There have also been several skirmishes on each side of the Durand line, the Pak-Afghan border that the Taliban do not recognize.

The story continues below this announcement

Pakistan had welcomed the takeover of the Taliban from Afghanistan in 2021. While the Americans has hastily withdrew, Prime Minister Imran Khan triumphantly declared that the Afghans had broken the obstacles of slavery. So what's wrong?

Pakistan had fed the Taliban.

The Pakistani were the main patrons of the Taliban, and before them the Mujahideen Afghans since the 1980s.

Encouraged and financed by the United States and Saudi Arabia, the Islamabad and Rawalpindindi regime had helped support Islamist fighters against the Red Army during the 1979-1989.

Pakistan had its ideological considerations: it had historically opposed socialism, which it considered anti-Islam. He also had his insecurity and geopolitical considerations: she was in the running with India for influence in Afghanistan, and was convinced that a pro-Pakistani Islamic regime in Afghanistan would add to its strategic depth.

The story continues below this announcement

Once the Soviets left, the various Mujahideen entered a bloody civil war, which ended with the Taliban who took power over three -quarters of Afghanistan in 1996.

And who were the Taliban?

Taliban, literally students [of the faith]were created in 1994 by an ultra-conservative religious named Mullah Omar.

Omar and many other Taliban members had already fought for Mujahideen factions supported by Pakistan. Many Taliban members had received a religious education in the most famous Pakistani seminars, the Darul Uloom Haqqania near Peshawar, including Omar and Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Taliban military wing, were former.

From the start, the Pakistanis helped the Taliban with money, patronage and inspiration. In several ways, the Taliban was a creation of Pakistan and his army.

The story continues below this announcement

How were the United States involved with the Taliban?

In 2001, after the September 11 attacks in New York, the United States launched its war against terrorism and invaded Afghanistan. The Taliban, who welcomed Osama bin Laden and other Al-Qaeda leaders, were ousted from power. But they could never be really eliminated, as Washington had targeted.

Thus, for almost two decades, Taliban fighters fought a strong war against the United States and its allies. Pakistan played a double match with the Americans, pretending to help war against terrorism, while continuing to frequent the Taliban.

It took Washington for a while to light the Islamabad screws to tighten terror, and he only succeeded to some extent. The Taliban found the sanctuary inside Pakistan, as well as the ideological and financial support of a section of the establishment.

This finally prevented the Americans from reaching a complete victory, and by 2021, after nearly 2,500 staff members were killed and at least 20,000 more injured, the United States was enough.

The story continues below this announcement

The Taliban controlled much of Afghanistan in the weeks following the American withdrawal on August 30, 2021.

The Taliban's victory was a triumph for Pak.

In September 2021, a few days after the Taliban regained control of Kabul, the head of the ISI, General Faiz Hameed, was photographed by taking advantage of a cup of tea at the Serena hotel with Taliban officials and ensuring a journalist present that everything will be fine.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary, Shyam Saran, had previously declared to the Indian Express that the Pakistani establishment thought that a Taliban regime in Kabul would actually be a customer state for Pakistan and would provide him with a very desirable strategic depth against India as a reflection recalling the Gen ZIA-UL-HAQS to support the Islamist resistance against the Soviets in the 1980s.

In addition, the Pakistanis thought that Afghan Taliban would help brake the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP), which has long been one of the most important Pakistan security challenges.

The story continues below this announcement

And who are the Taliban Pak?

Installed by Baitullah Mehsud in 2007, the TTPS said that the objective is to establish a strict Islamist state in Pakistan, compared to what is currently in place in Afghanistan.

To this end, he led a number of fatal terrorist attacks, including the massacre of 132 schoolchildren in Peshawar in 2014.

Although the TTP and the Taliban are officially distinct organizations, they share ideological, ethnic and geographic links. The TTP attracts a large part of its recruits in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) bordering Afghanistan, and has long sought a sanctuary against the Pakistani action on the other side of the Durand line.

So what's wrong and how?

Islamabad expected that once in power, its long -standing protégé, the Afghan Taliban, would help repress the TTP. But that didn't happen.

The story continues below this announcement

Far from providing strategic depth in Pakistan against India, Afghanistan, managed by the Taliban, has become a serious security vulnerability … The regions bordering Afghanistan have witnessed a series of attacks on civilians and the military, said Saran.

For the Afghan Taliban, TTP is an internal affair for Pakistan, and as such, there is no interest in Kabul in tightening its activities. This, according to the Taliban government, will not be well received at the national level at a time when Kabul increases nationalist rhetoric to bring together broader support in Afghan society.

In addition, according to certain readings of the situation, the Taliban prefer to treat TTP that groups like the Islamic State of the province of Khorasan (Isis-K), which could fill the void that will remain if the TTP is dismantled.

What now, and what then?

Since 2022, Pakistan has not only launched military attacks on Afghan soil, but also pulled other levers to fold the Taliban regime to its will. He disrupted trade with Afghanistan to lock land, most of which are going through Pakistan, and has also returned thousands of Afghan refugees, even those who have lived in Pakistan for decades.

The story continues below this announcement

The Taliban government does not have the resources, a modern and organized soldier or any other significant international partnership to take Pakistan. As such, Pakistan can continue to bomb and attack Afghanistan with impunity, with little decline in all neighborhoods.

What the Taliban can do and have managed to do against the United States for two decades is to increase the costs of the conflict for Pakistan. According to Al Jazeera reports, more than 950 Pakistanis, including security personnel and civilians, had been killed in this low intensity conflict in 2024 only.

The Pakistani army, on the other hand, claims to have killed 900 terrorists, according to an article by Voice of America.

The fighting put in the foreground an increasing resentment in KPK against the Pakistani establishment, which is still exacerbated by the continuous imprisonment of Imran Khan, the most popular leader in the provinces. Imran and his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) were initially supported by the establishment of Pachtoune Coopt nationalism, but he finally fell into disgrace with the army.

The story continues below this announcement

The Taliban regime has also increased its diplomatic game. Unlike 1996-2001, when the Taliban government in Kabul was an international pariah, with only Pakistan, the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates, this time, they courted a certain number of countries in Central and Western Asia, as well as India, China and Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/why-pakistan-has-repeatedly-attacked-afghanistan-in-last-two-years-9994867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos