Trump keeps his promises. The demonstrators do not understand.





The first 100 days of President Trump in 1 word

Journalists asked Michigan's 100 residents how they would describe the first 100 days of Trump's second term in a word. Here's what they said.

The Strait Free Press asked for comments concerning President Donald Trumps the first 100 days in offer, so I thought that identification of identity offered a view from a moderate / conservative point of view.

I am happy that he was true to his campaign promises that a major voting public. Closing the southern border, arresting people who are illegally here and the criminals who have invaded our country, addressing fraud, waste and duplicity in our federal government, trying to negotiate the end of the Ukrainian / Russia conflict, reversing the Woke Agenda which has permeated our society, balancing the Green Initiative Agend, Effectively.

Will I prefer that he was more a statesman as opposed to a shock jock yes! Am I convinced that he is leading the United States in the right direction. Is our democracy originally that he is absolutely not our leader. My opinion.

DAVE DOW

Néwaygo

The demonstrations are not votes

I have seen newspaper reports on a significant number of American citizens (or not American citizens, depending on the location of the demonstration) exercising their constitutional rights and again against the policies of President Donald Trump. I would best describe the demonstrations because, a certain number of people who did not vote for Trump in 2024 recalling the rest of the country, once again, that they still do not like Trump and his policies by waving signs and walking to protest against the elected president. This seems to be the only and recurring reference action for these voters on the bad side of the electoral college and popular votes last November.

I can understand their confusion concerning the actions of the president. Trump actually followed the campaign promises he made as a Trump candidate, the promises that elected him. This is the first time that I have known an elected president to make ahead to make his campaign promises on the first day, even less day 100. Since I was 62 years old, this is quite an accomplishment.

I am grateful that our elected leaders are determined by a national vote rather than by a national demonstration. When we reach 2.2 million people Protestant and waving signs that previously voted for Trump last November, and only then, call me to change the instructions for his policies.

Brian Ross

Flint

