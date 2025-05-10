



Since President Donald has prevailed over an executive decree of January 20, what he calls, illegal and immoral dei programs, the Trump administration has been busy ordering an Orwellian erasure for the achievements of women from the public file. In January, NASA was ordered to delete mentions of “everything that specifically targets women (women in leadership, etc.)” from its website. The Pentagon has removed many mentions of military women online who have made history. Even a dead woman is always a threat: the website of the Arlington cemetery has erased pages on veterans.

It seems orwellian, because it reminds us of the novel by Orwells 1984, in which the work of Winston Smith at the Ministry of Truth is to send unwanted truths to the memory hole to be erased. Winston lives in a surveillance tyranny that falsifies history, in particular by erasing the names of people who have been vaporized, and were therefore considered never existed.

But it also seems orwellian in a deeper way if we speak to refer to the way Orwell lived his life, rather than only in his novel. Orwell had a brilliant wife who was erased from history, and he started it.

Never heard of her? This is because the name of Eileen Oshaughnessys, as well as her enormous contribution to the life of Orwells (she saved it) and the work (she helped to do so) went down the patriarchal memory hole. When the Trump administration orders the erasure of women, it openly does something that is generally, in patriarchy, is slyly.

In WifeDom: Mrs. Orwells Invisible Life, I explore how crucial a woman for the life and work of a man can be erased from history while she is alive, then, after her death, from history.

And I also ask, why is it so important in our culture to disappear from women in history? It turns out that it is how patriarchy is created. Erasing women make men in the main characters in life and history, and women in actors or supports of support.

Oshaughnessy graduated from Oxford in literature, writer and publisher who studied under the famous British author John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. Before meeting Orwell, she wrote a poem entitled at the end of the century, 1984. She had the obey word from her marriage suppressed, the first act of the editing genius she brought to marriage. Oshaughnessy was funny, telling stories about herself and Orwell with an absolute and deliberate frankness that a friend said, revealing their relationship as if they were characters from a book. And she was extremely courageous. Oshaughnessy saved the life of Orwells during the Spanish civil war, but to read his account in the memories of Orwells, tribute to Catalonia, you do not even realize that she was there.

Oshaughnessy was the main support for the parent and worked during the Second World War in the London Censorship Department. When Orwell proposed to write a critical essay on Stalin, she told him that he would never be published. Thus, the couple began an animal fable instead, a book unlike all the others that they had written before, a print with Oshaughnessys Wit and Fantaisie, and their acute sense of others. Orwells publisher and couple friend, Fred Warburg, was amazed by Animal Farm. How this writer of rather gray novels, with heroes embodying an aspect of his personal character, had suddenly took wings and became a poet, he said in his memories. Warburg could simply not understand. There was, after all, little in the previous work of Orwells to indicate that he was capable of this supreme effort.

Too often, the miracle of the man and his masterpiece is carried out by making a woman disappear, even if she stands there, probably serving them dinner.

After six years of research, the popular biographies of Orwell have visible to fictions of male success and innocence (or decency, to use a term orwell), created by the erasure of women. We do not hear about what our hero could their duty (as mothers, teachers, publishers, mentors or financial), nor what he has done or with them (as prostitutes, wives, mistresses and, unfortunately, victims of sexual assault).

The most sneaky way of women is erased is through passive voice. Manuscripts seem to type (or improve), idyllic writing circumstances simply exist, an escape from Stalinist pursuers is reached. Whenever I saw him, he was arranged or no one was injured, I became aware that arranged him? Who could have been injured?

And without the work of women, the successes of some of the most famous men in history have no meaning. You never understand by reading the biographies that Orwell grew up in a family of feminist women on the left. His mother was a socialist Fabian; She and her sister Nellie, to whom Orwell was near, were suffrages. They raised a boy who also felt that he was an outsider, and that our great advantage could see through the stories that the world tells about itself.

While the feeling of Self Oshaughnessys was distant and his life reflected, I saw something more sinister. Orwells has a sense of himself as a man and an artist was reinforced not only by his work, but by his power over her.

This is the power that politicians could give back to unhappy men from around the world: jobs have disappeared, you have inadequate health care and you feel vulnerable, but you always have your most basic power, which is power over women.

Eastering women from public recognition as astronauts, patriots or something else, is a step towards pretension to claim that their achievements have never occurred. Orwell said best in 1984, who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past. A revised story of Maga read that women have always been kept at home, it is their natural place to work without remuneration at unregistered costs for the interests of men and families.

And then, after having erased the women of the public sphere, the men of Maga could take the impunity of unhindered power that they feel in the private sphere and spread it everywhere, to move quickly and take / break things.

This does not mean that we have to reject or cancel, Orwell. Indeed, we need his important work to understand the world today. But we must not erase the women who show us who he really was, or the American women who have made and marked the story. Understanding the truth of Orwells's life gives more meaning to your art. We can see the women who did it and showed him another world under the normal; And the women he used and abused to feel like a man, and to do his job. And by recognizing how women are erased, we reveal the fight against male law: some animals are more equal than others.

Orwells' work is important to give meaning to our world, because it is aimed at power blocks of opposing monitoring autocracies, and we transport eminences of telescoles at any time, revealing everything that can collapse, inexplicable, unshakable data data that can erase us with a Keystroke.

Or, the president can command it. The venerated institutions vulnerable to its autocratic reprisals style policy have erased women from the historic file. I just hope that they first saved their databases, so that when this time of memory hole is over, they can put the women who made history there by clicking.

And for Oshaughnessy and all of us who fear being disappeared in domesticity, not to mention the history of Wifedom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7284644/trumps-erasure-of-women/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos