Pakistan India ceasefire: PM Shehbaz addresses the nation





Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for giving an appropriate response to the provocation of the India as part of Operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister began with the Koranic verse of Surah Al-Saff (61: 4) and said that India had tried to impose war on Pakistan, using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext. Our courageous and valiant forces delivered a resounding response, bringing the enemy to the knees. »» Prime Minister Shehbaz has congratulated the proud people worthy of Pakistan, saying that the world has been informed that Pakistan is a sovereign and honorable nation. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan had offered a transparent and impartial investigation to India on the pahalgam incident and has shown patience and tolerance towards India's baseless allegations. In response, said Prime Minister Shehbaz, India has targeted innocent Pakistan with planes, drones and missiles. India has also tried without success to target military facilities and water tanks in Pakistan. We have treated the enemy in a way that maintains the dignity of our nation, he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the president of the chiefs of staff The general committee of the chiefs of staff Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the chief of the general army Syed Asim Munnir, the chief marshal of the air Zaheer Ahmed Babar, the chief admiral of the naval navy, Naveed Ashraf, and all the soldiers and officers involved in the operation Bunyan-Un-Marsoos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auiwcfnhtu I thank the deepest on General Asim to have directed this great triumph and warmly congratulate the marshal of the air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar and his valiant team, said the Prime Minister. He also recognized the unity shown by political leaders and the Pakistan Parliament, expressing his gratitude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari for their wise advice. Read more: Pakistan India agrees with the ceasefire after the soldiers Pak Bunyan Um Marsoos He congratulated journalists and social media users for thwarting India information with responsible reports. Prime Minister Sharif thanked international leaders, in particular President Donald Trump for his efforts to facilitate a cease-fire. He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and Qatar for their unshakable support, specifically appointing the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Sheikh Tamim and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their encouragement and their solidarity brother. Their support in Pakistan at this critical stage was invaluable, he said. In addition, the Prime Minister thanked the UN secretary general, the United Kingdom and other friendly nations for their contributions to the ceasefire. Expressing his firm belief, he declared that after having overcome this crisis, all governments and institutions would concentrate their energies on the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and would not rest as long as the country carries a niche among the commission of nations. Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Vice-Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed development. Pakistan and India have agreed with a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ishaq Dar wrote on the social media platform X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pakistan-india-ceasefire-pm-shehbaz-addresses-nation/

