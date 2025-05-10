







Years |

Update: May 10, 2025 18:43 EAST

New Delhi [India]May 10 (Ani): The head of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to immediately summon a versatile meeting and to hold a special parliament session after India and Pakistan agreed to stop all military actions – on land, in sea and in the air.

Ramesh said the government should trust political parties and collectively meet the urgent national security challenges.

He also called for a devoted parliamentary session to deliberate on recent developments, including the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and its consequences.

“Given the unprecedented announcements of Washington, DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, so that the PM presides over a meeting to all the parties and takes the confidence of the political parties. A special parliament session should be summoned to discuss the events of the last eighteen days, starting with the brutal Pahalgam terror Attacks and the way to follow, and to demonstrate a collective resolution,” Displayed Jairam Ramesh on X.

In a crucial stage towards de -escalation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, confirmed that the director general of military operations of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart and that the two parties agreed to stop all the military actions – on the ground, at sea and in the air – actually 1700 hours.

Misri noted that instructions have been published to enforce the ceasefire, with another series of DGMO level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister, Jaishankar, said: “India and Pakistan have now understood the judgment of dismissal and military action. India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations. He will continue to do so.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two countries have agreed to start talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.

“During the last 48 hours, VP Vance and I are committed with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Met Immediate and to start talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terrorist sites deep in Pakistan. This saw Pakistan on the bet with an unlikely climbing series using pistols and artillery drones. (Ani)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/jairam-ramesh-urges-pm-modi-to-convene-all-party-meet-special-parliament-session-after-ceasefire-between-india-pakistan20250510184341/

