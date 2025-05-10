Amnesty Indonesia urges police to free up ITB students who make the same Prabowo-Jokowi





Jakarta, kompas.com – Amnesty International Indonesia urged the police to immediately release the student SRD ITB who was arrested for having made and downloaded the photo of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subaianto. “The national police must immediately release the student because her arrest is contrary to the spirit of the decision of the Constitutional Court,” said Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid, in his declaration, Friday 9/5/2025). Read also: The ITB student was arrested for downloading even Jokowi-Pobowo: the accompanied campus, the parents apologize Usman said that students' arrest with the SSS initials was contrary to the spirit of the last decisions of the Constitutional Court (MK) which indicated that agitation on social networks was not classified as criminal acts. “The student's arrest has once again shown that the police continued to conduct authoritarian practices in repression freedom of expression In the digital room, “continued Usman. He stressed that the country cannot be anti-criticism, instead of using the law to silence society. “The abusive use of the ITE law is a inhuman tactic to silence critics,” he added. The arrest of SSS is called a form of criminalization by the national police which attempts to limit freedom of expression in the digital space. “The Polri detention of the Constitutional Court's decision reflects the authoritarian attitude of the apparatus which implemented a repressive response in public space,” he said. Usman affirmed, freedom of opinion is a protected law both in international and national human rights law, including the 1945 Constitution. “Although this freedom can be limited to protect the reputation of others, international human rights standards recommend that this was not done by criminalization,” said Usman. He considered that public institutions, including the president, were not an entity protected by his reputation by human rights law. “Criminalization in this type of expression space will actually create a climate of fear in society and is a form of cruel tactics to silence criticism in public spaces,” said Usman. According to claims, a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) was arrested by police after having downloaded a meme representing the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo SUBIANTO. Read also: Download even Prabowo-Jokowi, ITB student arrested by police This was first known to download on the social media Twitter alias X by the Mountadhaone1 account. “Breaking News! Obtaining information on SRD ITB students has just been transported by Bareskrim because of the memes wowo it made,” said Murtadhaone1 account Wednesday (7/5/2025).

