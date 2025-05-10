Trump says India, Pakistan agrees to stop ceasing after talks mediated by us





India from Washington and Pakistan agreed with a ceasefire in the United States on Saturday after weeks of deadly violence in the Kashmir region, managers said-Buthe Truce seemed short-lived.

In a few hours, Indian officials accused Pakistan of raping the agreement and making them originally preventing.

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri told local media that there were “repeated violations” of the Pakistan agreement – and that India would have an “appropriate response”.

“We call on Pakistan to take appropriate measures to remedy these violations,” he added.

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a full and immediate ceasefire, Trump wrote in a morning social position. AP

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Ministermuhammad Shehbaz Sharifwas has decided to contact the nation, according to a report.

The agreement, announced by President Trump early on Saturday, included an agreement to “stop all fights”, including military action on land, tunes and the sea, said spokesperson for the Ministry of Indias External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, at a press conference.

The ceasefire would have an “immediate effect”, the deputy prime minister of the Pakistans Ishaq Darwroteon XA announced the agreement, but a few hours later, the Indian officials found the alarm.

“What has just made the ceasefire? Explosions heard through Srinagar !!!” The chief minister of jammu and cashmere, Omar Abdullad, has already written on Xhours.

The students of an art school and their teacher carry a portrait drawn by the hand of the American president Donald Trump as they celebrate the cease-fire between India and Pakistan, in Mumbai, India. AP

“It is not a cease-fire. The air defense units in the middle of Srinagar have just opened,” he added with a video showing drones and explosions through the sky in the disputed territory.

Trump had revealed the agreement in a social post of truth.

The Pakistani people famous after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, in Hyderabad. AFP via Getty Images

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire, Trump wrote.

Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question!

People sing slogans as they celebrate after India and Pakistan concluded a cease-fire contract during a demonstration in Multan, Pakistan, Saturday May 10, 2025. AP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice-President JD Vance were both involved in negotiations in the past two days.

Rubio wrote on social networks.

The Indian army said on Saturday that all hostile actions had actually been countered and responded in an appropriate manner, “as regards Pakistan. AP

Vance wrote, an excellent work from the team of presidents, in particular Secretary Rubio, addition, and my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and their desire to engage in this cease-fire. »»

Tensions between the two countries had intensified in recent days, sending missiles and drones to areas not struck for decades. Violence began on April 22 after a militant group based in Pakistan went down to a heavy tourist area, asking people their religion and then opening fire, killing 25 tourists and a local Muslim and wounding 20 others.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified in recent days, sending missiles and drones to areas not struck for decades. AFP via Getty Images

The attack was carried out while Vance visited India with his wife, the second Lady Usha Vance, trying to improve trade relations with the American ally.

India responded to the attack by expelling Pakistani diplomats and closing its borders, as well as suspending the Industry Water Treaty.

The two nuclear weapons neighbors then launched strikes against military facilities, which made it fear that the conflict degenerates.

Trumps' announcement comes after Vance said Thursday that the United States did not want to get involved in the conflict. What we can do was to try to encourage these people to defuse a little, but are not going to get involved in the midst of a war which, fundamentally, had no business and has nothing to do with the ability of the Americas to control it, Vance on Fox News said.

With postal wires

