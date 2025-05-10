



Bangkok: The head of the Myanmar junta met the Chinese president for the first time since he took power, the highest level of the media, the highest level with a key ally for the internationally sanctioned military chief on Saturday, May 10. The main general Min Aung Hlaing led a military coup in 2021 overthrowing the brief experience of Myanmar with democracy and plunging the nation into the civil war. During the four years that followed, its armed forces have fought against dozens of ethnic armed groups and rebel militias – some with close links with China – opposed to its reign. The conflict has seen Min Aung Hlaing condemn the rights defense groups and prosecuted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, but he maintained close ties with the Allies China and Russia. He met the chief of Péjing on Friday, Xi Jinping in Moscow, the celebrations of the victory day of Russia and thanked China for his humanitarian assistance after a magnification earthquake of 7.7 in March, Junta Media reported the new world of myanmarar He also thanked China “for his support for myanmar position on regional and international fronts,” he said. The Chinese state media Xinhua News reported that Xi had expressed the support of his country in Myanmar which pursued development “adapted to its national conditions, protecting its sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity and its national stability, and regularly progressing its domestic political agenda”. XI said he hoped that myanmar would take “concrete measures to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, and intensify efforts to fight against cross -border crimes”. More than 6,600 people have been killed since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners and millions of displaced people. Concerned about violence at its door destabilizing regional peace and its economic ambitions, China would have publicized the talks between the Myanmar junta and the main rebel groups. China is a great ally and supplier of weapons of the junta, but analysts say that it also maintains links with armed ethnic groups in Myanmar which hold a territory near its border. While the Friday meeting of Min Aung Hlaing with Xi was his first time in his role as chief of Junta, the general had previously met the Chinese chief of the capital of Myanmar Naycyidaw in January 2020, a year before seizing power. – AFP

