The opposition parties want the Modi government to share the details of the ceasefire, highlights the American role





A special parliament session to discuss the events of the last eighteen days, starting with the brutal terrorist attacks of Pahalgam and the way to follow, explains Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo credit: The Hindu

On Saturday May 11, 2025), the opposition parties, in response to the cease-fire announced between India and Pakistan, urged the Narendra Modi government to share the details of the ceasefire and asked for a special parliament session to discuss the path to follow. The secretary general of the Congress (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said that the unprecedented Washington DC announcements, there is now a need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a versatile meeting and trust the political parties. Cessor India-Pakistan | Follow the updates on May 10, 2025 A special Parliament session to discuss the events of the last eighteen days, starting with the brutal terrorist attacks of Pahalgam and the way to follow, and to demonstrate a collective resolution, said Ramesh in an article on X. In a press release, the Politbureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has positively noted the announcement of the ceasefire. The inhabitants of the two countries deserve peace for their progress and their prosperity. We seriously hope that the two countries will rely on this and we assure that people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism, said the ICC (M), asking for measures to ensure that there is no more confrontation. The secretary general of the ICC, D. Raja, said that his party had always pleaded for a ceasefire. Sharing a screenshot of American President Donald Trumps publishes on X, said Raja, we believe that India and Pakistan have maturity to solve their bilateral problems, without interference by Donald Trump and the United States. It is for Prime Minister Modi to tell the nation and our people what was mediation by the United States? The ICC (Marxist-Leninist) Dipankar Bhattacharya stressed that President Trump had made the announcement even before the officials of India and Pakistan corroborate it. I would like the two regimes listened to their own people and have not given way to American intervention. Shame on the dominant media in India and Pakistan who were busy whipping war hysteria, spreading false news to claim victory and celebrating and selling war as entertainment, said Bhattacharya. The ceasefire must be considered the first step towards de-escalation, restoring complete diplomatic relations and translates the perpetrators of the terrorist attack of Pahalgam in justice, added the chief of the CPI. Taking on the social media platform X, the deputy for the Congress Manish Tewari said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to continue talks in a neutral place on a wide range of questions. The development of Saturday (May 11, 2025) also led many leaders to the congress to make a comparison between the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhis a difficult position during the war of 1971 with the current crisis. Sharing of Ms. Gandhis on December 12, 1971 to President Richard Nixon on his handle X, said Ramesh, she made sure that there was no neutral site which was now agreed. India Indira, added Pawan Khera.

