Trump's crypto program threatened with its personal profits activities





US President Donald Trump looks when he makes remarks outside the west wing of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, on May 8, 2025.

Kent Nishimura | Reuters

President Donald Trump is held in his own way when it comes to adopting cryptography legislation.

The legislators rejected this week the Act on Engineering, a bill intended to establish federal rules for the stages of stables in part to the concerns that the personal cryptocurrency companies of President Trump created an unprecedented conflict of interest.

“Currently, people who wish to cultivate the influence with the president can enrich him personally by buying a cryptocurrency he has or controlled,” said senator Jeff Merkley, D-ear., In a press release at CNBC explaining his opposition to the bill. “It is a deeply corrupt regime. It endangers our national security and erodes public confidence in the government.”

Stablecoins are digital currencies that are set at the value of other assets, such as the US dollar.

Putting something at the Congress is a difficult battle for the Republicans given his thin majority like a razor in the Chamber, requirements to the test of flibusier objects in the Senate and an increasingly unified position of Democrats against the agenda of President Trump. But enough democrats seemed to be on board with a Stablecoin law to win a rare bipartite victory for the president.

It's until $ Trump is hindering.

The president's same part, which he launched just before the inauguration in January, added billions of dollars of paper value to his chests. Its value soared last month after the project organized a promotion offering Top $ Trump holders a dinner with the president and a “VIP VIP visit”. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Described it as “payment program”. First lady Melania Trump also has a room.

The engineering bill failed to move forward in the Senate on Thursday. He needed 60 votes to move to the Senate for the final adoption. The final count was 48 in favor and 49 against. Three senators did not vote.

Find out more about CNBC Pro technology and crypto

Earlier in the week, the Democrats of the Senate unveiled the “end of the Crypto Corruption Act”, led by Merkley and the chief of the Chuck Schumer minority in New York, intended to ban elected officials and higher staff of the executive branch and their families from emitting or approving digital assets.

But the main defections of the stable legislation came last weekend, when a group of nine Democrats in the Senate four had previously voted for the bill in a committee that they would not support it and do not support it and that the stronger arrangements are aimed at “anti-delated issuers, foreign issuers and national security”.

“ Self-actor in progress ''

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware was one of the four. She directly indicated Trump's financial tangles.

“I also remain concerned about the fact that conflicts of self-scaling interests and interests are made by the Trump family,” she wrote in a statement on Thursday.

These are not just the pieces even $ Trump and Melania. There is also the Trump Family Crypture World Liberty Financial Financial, which was created last year and launched a stablecoin as well as the administration has put pressure on the more loose regulations on digital assets.

The reports indicated that MGX, based in Abu Dhabi, uses the Trump stable reserve for an investment of $ 2 billion in the crypto exchange, creating another potential conflict of interest for an in -practice president.

For some investors and entrepreneurs of the cryptography industry, the continuation of the president of personal profits creates a major obstacle to the long -awaited progress. After years of backhand during the Biden administration, the cryptography lobby became a powerful force to finance the Trump campaign in 2024 and to successfully support the candidates adapted to the industry at the Congress.

“It is regrettable that personal affairs are annoying good policy,” said Ryan Gilbert, founder of Fintech Venture Fund Launchpad Capital. “I hope everyone in the administration, including the president, will come out of the right policy.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comments. On Friday, during a press conference, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, declared, questioned on the same money dinner, that “the president wasabide by all the laws of interest”.

“The president is a successful man, and I think that these are the many reasons that people are given to Thisoffice,” said Leavitt.

A number of best Democrats, including senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand in New York joined the criticism parade, targeting the personal activities of President Trump. Gillibrand helped present the law on genius earlier this year, but she said this week that there were “a number of unanswered problems which were to be resolved before the bill could pass the full Senate”.

“I believe that it is essential in the future of the US economy and to everyday Americans that we adopt stable regulations and consumer protections where it does not exist,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “I remain extremely confident and I hope that very soon, we will be able to finish the work.”

Senator Blumenthal called for a investigation into Trump -related parts, demanding financial files from World Liberty Financial and slamming the president for “the attempt to use the White House to organize competitions to support the value of $ Trump”.

Senator Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, had supported the law on genius, but said that he could not go ahead this week after the Republicans refused to give more time to negotiate.

“Without more time to finish at least the bill, there was no real bipartite path,” he wrote on X.

Gilbert de Launchpad said that the Genius Act was only the first piece. More broadly, the president's conflicts could have an impact on hopes for other legislative achievements and deregulation efforts as well as on the reputation of the American cryptography industry on the world scene.

“We will be the upwinds of the world for this particular reason, and this will retain continuous investment and innovation,” said Gilbert. “There has been hope in the past six months that we could lead to the United States, and that the investment should pour out in companies related to cryptography, then it will once again be simpler and achievable, so that all companies take lead and invest in cryptographic assets.”

However, he said: “If the act of genius does not pass, we are back at square one.”

Watch: Ether increases almost 25% for its best week in four years: CNBC Crypto World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/10/trumps-crypto-agenda-threatened-by-his-pursuits-of-personal-profits.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos