Politics
The ITB student who insulted Jokowi and President Prabowo through “memes”, should be encouraged – Beritabuanaco
Beritabuana.co, jakarta -Itb student who downloaded a photo of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered kissing with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo, should be encouraged. Because the student is still young so that he can always be favored rather than being punished.
This was said by the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi, in the Menteng region on Saturday (5/5/2025)
“Yes, if there are articles, we submit it to the police, but if from the government, that is to say that if young people can be a spirit that is already, it may be better to be favored, because it is still very young, it can be favored not to be punished like that,” said Hasan.
According to Hasan, the child's possibility was too eager to criticize the government. Consequently, he considered that there were councils to the student.
“Maybe later, he can have an understanding and coaching to be even better, but not punished like that. Because yes, it is in the context of democracy, there can be those who are too excited like that,” said Hasan.
Despite this, if a criminal problem was found in the case, he gave it to the law enforcement officials.
“Yes, unless there is a question of law. If we simply leave the law to the law forces, but if because of opinions, because of the expression, it should be given understanding and advice, not punished like that,” he said.
Previously, the arrest of SSS drew public attention after a viral download of the X @ Murtadhaone1 account which said that ITB students were secured by Bareskrim.
In the download, it was declared that the same download described the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Suduanto kissed. Breaking News! Obtaining information from SRD ITB students has just been transported by Bareskrim because of the same wowo she made, wrote the account on Wednesday (5/5/2025).
In addition, the national police confirmed the arrest of a woman who downloaded a photo of Prabowo kissing Jokowi on social networks X (formerly Twitter). The woman with the initials SSS is now investigating by the police investigator in criminal investigation.
“It is true, a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” said the chief of the public relations office of the public relations division of the police, to the Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, to journalists in Jakarta, quoted by Antara on Friday (5/5/2025).
Despite this, Trunoyudo was reluctant to reveal the whole identity of the SSS. Based on the information that circulates widely on social networks, SSS would be a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). According to Brigadier General Trunoyudo, SSS has been accused of the IT and electronic transactions law (ITE).
The article imposed is article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024, which is the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite.
“The suspect of SSS violates article 45 paragraph (1) in conjunction with article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) in conjunction with article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning ITE”, explained Trunoyudo. (RAM)
|
Sources
2/ https://beritabuana.co/2025/05/10/mahasiswi-itb-yang-menghina-jokowi-dan-presiden-prabowo-lewat-meme-sebaiknya-dibina/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does Trump expect to win Syria and Qatar? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- Trump meets the Syrian acting leader of links, says it willing to conclude an agreement with Iran-Xinhua
- Between freedom of expression and niretika
- Young stars shine on Assetwise Junior Tennis Championship
- The British government starts AI tools to speed up public counseling | Artificial intelligence (AI)
- Increase in PS5 prices, American manufacturing considered in front of the prices
- Teammate describes sexual acts in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial
- LDH concludes measles investigation and updates cough cases in Louisiana
- Trump meets the new head of Syria in Saudi Arabia
- After the traces of the PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif Visit the cantonment to Siallekot | Latest news from India
- Brussels and London turn to Brexit Reset
- China criticizes the US trade agreement-UK, warning agreements should not “target or harm a third party”