The ITB student who insulted Jokowi and President Prabowo through “memes”, should be encouraged – Beritabuanaco

Beritabuana.co, jakarta -Itb student who downloaded a photo of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered kissing with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo, should be encouraged. Because the student is still young so that he can always be favored rather than being punished.

This was said by the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi, in the Menteng region on Saturday (5/5/2025)

“Yes, if there are articles, we submit it to the police, but if from the government, that is to say that if young people can be a spirit that is already, it may be better to be favored, because it is still very young, it can be favored not to be punished like that,” said Hasan.

According to Hasan, the child's possibility was too eager to criticize the government. Consequently, he considered that there were councils to the student.

“Maybe later, he can have an understanding and coaching to be even better, but not punished like that. Because yes, it is in the context of democracy, there can be those who are too excited like that,” said Hasan.

Despite this, if a criminal problem was found in the case, he gave it to the law enforcement officials.

“Yes, unless there is a question of law. If we simply leave the law to the law forces, but if because of opinions, because of the expression, it should be given understanding and advice, not punished like that,” he said.

Previously, the arrest of SSS drew public attention after a viral download of the X @ Murtadhaone1 account which said that ITB students were secured by Bareskrim.

In the download, it was declared that the same download described the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Suduanto kissed. Breaking News! Obtaining information from SRD ITB students has just been transported by Bareskrim because of the same wowo she made, wrote the account on Wednesday (5/5/2025).

In addition, the national police confirmed the arrest of a woman who downloaded a photo of Prabowo kissing Jokowi on social networks X (formerly Twitter). The woman with the initials SSS is now investigating by the police investigator in criminal investigation.

“It is true, a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” said the chief of the public relations office of the public relations division of the police, to the Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, to journalists in Jakarta, quoted by Antara on Friday (5/5/2025).

Despite this, Trunoyudo was reluctant to reveal the whole identity of the SSS. Based on the information that circulates widely on social networks, SSS would be a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). According to Brigadier General Trunoyudo, SSS has been accused of the IT and electronic transactions law (ITE).

The article imposed is article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) OJ Article 35 of law number 1 of 2024, which is the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the ite.

“The suspect of SSS violates article 45 paragraph (1) in conjunction with article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) in conjunction with article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning ITE”, explained Trunoyudo. (RAM)