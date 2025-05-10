It is not impossible: frage vs johnson

Farage increases that Reformuk vibrates the big parties; Hypothetical polls show that Johnson could recover conservative voters and Défi RIS 2026 reforms could be a dramatic confrontation.

LONDON: Nigel Farage climbs on the Cloud 9 after the success of his games in the elections of the last mayor and the advice of Weks, Reform UK intervenes 7 points above work. Some predict that during the Holyrood elections in 2026, Reformuk could defeat both the Prime Minister / Leader of the Scottish National Party of John Swinney, a life politician, and Anas Sarwar of Scottish Labor, son of Chaudhury Sarwar the first Muslim deputy in the United Kingdom. British political parties have now been brought together by Reformuk to confront the crisis and costs of illegal migration, work and conservatives oppose their policies against each other. The National Audit Office has indicated that accommodation for asylum seekers will cost 15.3 billion over the next ten years, triple the expectations of home offices. However, asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh and Syria are just a small percentage of illegal immigration. It is believed that there would be 750,000 illegal immigrants in the United Kingdom, the government has returned 24,000 since July 2024, but the arrivals of small boats have persisted with nearly 12,000 since the beginning of 2025, many of which have been working in the concert economy. The people of the United Kingdom believe that this level of new arrivals is not durable and that support for work has fallen into all parts of the British population, supporters of the reforms are attracted to the party mainly because of immigration, hence the political counterposter that favored Reformuk. On May 2, Boris Johnsons was an unruly hair head entered the stage, writing in the Daily Mail, the Tories under Kemi Badenoch, have a good chance of winning the next elections and that Johnson continues Starmer has the bad instincts for the moment, and that means that he is not constantly on the left, on the left, to wake up, to wake up, to wake up in a direction that most people do not want. He refers to the concessions of work to the unions, the chances of the chancellors, the persecution of the rural economy and private education, millionaires who leave the United Kingdom in mass and that smuggling people are considered by work as a global injustice which is not as criminal. By coincidence, just a few days after Johnson's article, the more the common organization published a complete analysis on local elections and how / why each party behaved. In a hypothetical survey exercise with Boris Johnson as the conservative chief, conservative vote increased by 5 points and reduced the reform vote by 6 points. This converts the current advance of 8 points for a reform on the conservatives into a 3 -point conservative advance. On the other hand, in the survey with Robert Jenrick, often considered the probably the successor of Kemi Badenochs, while the leader the conservative vote dropped by 1 point and reform of 2 points. The success of Johnsons in this hypothetical survey is that he attracted a fifth (19%) of those who are currently planning to vote for reform uk return to the conservative party, while keeping a uniform part of work voters and liberal democrats. Today, it is not easy to imagine Johnson as a leader of the Conservative Party, but some people said that about Donald Trump in 2023. It is true that his file is not perfect, post-Brexit, post-comfortable, that Johnson does Johnson to offer? Beyond the charm, charisma, culture and comedy, its ambition and self-determination are relentless, its sense of its own exceptionalism will be fending with the success of its rival Farage. Johnson is a liberal from the center on the right, sometimes pushed to the left by his young woman; Where he can't excel, he plays the crazy. His achievements as mayor of London were celebrated and reflected in his majority of 80 seats in 2019. Long before Trump, Populism, Johnson proposed to buy the British and his upgrade policies still have a great resonance in the midlands, the UKS equivalence on the rust belt. Johnson inherited theresa May a divided part which made him difficult to deliver, after a struggle he made Brexit in January 2020, Covid was declared pandemic in March 2020, the Prime Minister of Johnsons was defeated by the behavior of No10 and the lies during the cottage. Johnson would have sank an unprecedented peak in Ukraine in 2022, the events have now proven that a Picadeal could be where the war ends, but even the support of Johnsons to Ukraine could not save him then, but the image of today is quite different. Today, British citizens have donated 400 million to charitable organizations supporting Ukraine, there are countless Ukrainian flags flying outside of British houses and companies, and thanks to houses for Ukrainian sponsorship regimes 25,000 Ukrainians were welcomed in Great Britain; There is a strong political unity supporting Ukraine, none of the political parties have recommended the withdrawal of support in favor of expenditure resources at home despite the economic challenges the United Kingdom is confronted. However, the reform wanted to stay with Trump, their members are largely in favor of Trump; Farage echoed Trump and even Putin concerning the members of the EU and NATO, but that was not popular with the targeted reforms of the wider voting base. It is a difficult call to worry about foreign policy, but if the reform of Trump's perspective could be an invitation to Boris Johnson. Now that a growing percentage of Europe is right and that the conservatives are in the slump what is its political intuition and its signage of versatile ideology now, could it be the right mixture to unite the dissatisfied members of all parties? For Johnson to return to Parliament, a deputy who sat down at will should bequeath his safe seat by calling for a by-election in 2026-27, theoretically Johnson would be the best conservative candidate against reforms. But first, the pink and / or the CCHQ One Nation Tories should accept Johnson as a candidate, but also recognize what could be his end of the game.