Israel must help build a Kurdish nation to stop the regional plans of Turkey

The expansionist policies of Turkey in Syria and Iraq are on almost everyone after the geopolitics of the Middle East. There is no need to explain Ankara's ambitions too much to conquer the Kurdish regions, then strategic cities, such as Mosul, Aleppo and Damascus. Turkish officials are making little effort to hide these objectives.

As recently reported by the BBC, Turkey has built a network of 136 semi-permanent military bases in northern Iraq, where civilians are not allowed. In northern Syria, Turkey has actually annexed two main expanses of land. Ankara does not hide its links with the new Islamist leaders of Damascus, nor its aspiration to carry out the “war against Israel” and to “liberate” Jerusalem from the Zionist entity, the State of Israel.

But how can we counter such expansionism, especially when the aggressor is a member of NATO and a strategic asset of 300 years of the West in his long effort to contain Russia in the Black Sea?

To answer this, we must review the story, in particular, the Sanjak of the Ottoman era of Alexandretta, Iskenderun, the historic port of Kurdistan to the outside world.

Few are aware of a largely forgotten agreement between the United Kingdom, France and Tsarist Russia to partition Asian Turkey, then known as the Near East. According to the agreement, Russia had to receive all of Kurdistan, including parties of what is now Turkey, Iraq and Iran, with the exception of its Western part, which would fall under French influence.

Fast advance until today

The Alexandretta Sanjak was to be established as an independent port, much like Singapore.

It was not an accident. France has been responsible for controlling the most west corridor of Kurdistan to prevent Russia's advance towards the hot water from the Mediterranean. Alexandretta, a strategic port city, was left independent to prevent France or Russia from dominating it. These decisions were calculated as part of the “Great Game”, the British-Russian geopolitical struggle for control over Eurasia.

However, the agreement for the partitioning of Kurdistan has never been implemented, because the Russian revolution has derailed it. The Bolshevik regime of Lenin has adopted a protectionist policy and withdrew from the disputed lands that he could not hold.

Great Britain, sticks to its big play book, has rather invested in the creation of two new customers customers: Turkey and Iran. Two military officers (Atatürk and the Shah) with parallel biographies have been selected, each entrusted to a westernization program and similar but fictitious national ideologies (Turks and Fars, wrongly associated with the Persians of Antiquity).

The UK's commitment to these projects buried all the dreams of the Kurdish state – an arrangement that suited both to the British and later to the Americans in their efforts to contain Soviet Russia. In 1936, Turkish leaders turned to Alexandretta.

At the time, Great Britain, France and the USSR were concerned about Hitler's rise in Germany. Speaking the opportunity, Turkey annexed Alexandretta in 1939, renamed it Hatay Province and moved the capital of Iskenderun in the biblical city of Antioch – Modern Antakya.

Quick advance until today: the whole political spectrum of Turkey – from the far left to the far right is united around the idea of ​​territorial expansion in Iraq, Syria and beyond.

Under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish State apparatus – led by the military, the intelligence services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – believes that the conditions are ripe for a 1939 rehearsal. Their analysis is simple: Europe is not distracted to intervene, and the United States, occupied elsewhere in Eastern and Pacific, is not dissuasive. So far, they are right.

What troubles Israel today is only a continuation of the long -term strategic expansionist plan for Turkey. Kurds cannot stop Turkey alone.

As demonstrated in Turkey's offensives against Afrin in 2018 and Serekaniye in 2019, when the United States did not intervene, the jihadist mercenaries supported by the Turkish move, move the population and ankara de facto annex. A similar model has been played in northern Iraq since the 1990s, accelerating in the 2010s. The Turkish pretext is still the presence of PKK activists, but this denies the broader campaign of the anti-Kurdish repression of the State, which even extends to countries like Japan and Kazakhstan, by opposing recognition by Kurdish governments as a literary language in their institutions.

Now, Kurds and Israel are increasingly concerned about a potential for withdrawn from the United States from Syria. While Turkey's eyes have wider conquests, Israel has started to revive international alarms. However, the solution is not a tacit agreement with Turkey to divide the influence areas in Syria. The Turks have mastered this game. They know how to wait patiently until their opponents are distracted or apathetic, then move, too late for anyone opposite. This was the case with Iskenderun and with Kurdistan. If it is not controlled, it will be the case with Mosul, Aleppo and Damascus.

The only way to stop Turkey in Syria or Iraq is to help the Kurds build their agency, a Kurdish nation-state made up of their historical lands in the two countries, with access to the Mediterranean via Latakia. Once established, it must be equipped with the means to defend oneself, including the weapons necessary to repel any territorial aggression.

The author, born in Iskenderun and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a writer on international politics, the Middle East and Kurdistan. He is vice-president of the Canadian Kurdistania Confederation and welcomes Rojeva Kurdistan and Nation podcasts.

Follow it on X / Twitter @mhusenin.