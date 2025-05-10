The judge takes a break from Trump to reduce the size of the federal government





On Friday, a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the power and reorganization reduction plans in 21 departments and agencies through the federal government, an important setback for the Trump administration as it works on a decline.

The president has the power to request changes to the executive branch agencies, but he must do so legal and, in the case of large -scale reorganizations, with the cooperation of legislative power, judge Susan Illston wrote in her order after hearing arguments on the issue earlier in the day.

Many presidents have already requested this cooperation; Many iterations of the congress provided it. Nothing prevents the president from requesting this cooperation as he did in his previous mandate. Indeed, the court maintains that the president probably must request cooperation at the congress to order the modifications he seeks, and thus makes a temporary prohibition order to interrupt the large-scale reductions of force in the meantime, she wrote.

Friday, government lawyers appealed, asking the American Court of Appeal for the 9th circuit to examine the temporary ban on Illlstons.

The temporary prohibition order, in fact for two weeks, arouses the initiative to optimize the efficiency of the Ministry of Efficiency of the Ministry of Presidents for 21 departments and agencies. The prescription also includes service notes issued by the same effect by the office of personnel management and DOGE.

Illston, appointed by President Bill Clinton, said that she thought there was no law that gives the staff management office, the management and budget or authorization office to ask other federal agencies to engage in large-scale layoffs, restructuring or self-elimination. Such an action is far from the limits of any authority that Congress has invested in OPM or OMB and, as indicated, DOGE has no statutory authority, she wrote.

While thousands of federal employees working in departments and agencies across the country have seen their jobs reduce since Trump took office in January, the Trump administration has not rendered an exact number of affected employees.

The departments and agencies prevented from instituting reductions in force or reorganizations include DOGE, the management and budget office, the office of staff management and the departments of housing and urban development, the interior and transport.

The Trump administration argued that the trial, tabled on April 28, had no appetizer because the relevant decree was issued almost three months ago. In similar cases across the country, the administration pleaded prosecution immediately after the decrees are issued. Defenders cannot have it in both directions, Illston wrote. The court concludes that the complainants were reasonably waiting for to collect the information they could on the damage they may suffer from the executive decree, the memorandum omb / OPM and the [agency reduction in force and reorganization plans].

Trump's administrations illegal attempt to reorganize the federal government have thrown agencies into chaos, disturbing the critical services provided in our country, the coalition of non -profit organizations, unions and local governments in a statement on Friday.

Each of us represents the communities deeply invested in the effectiveness of the federal government which implements federal employees and the reorganization of government functions does not achieve this. We are satisfied with the decision of the courts today to suspend these harmful actions while our case takes place.

Illston should hear other arguments in this case on May 22.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for comments.

