Lula be meeting with Xi Jinping for the third time; Remember the meetings
President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva arrives in China in this Sabbath (10) in Beijing for a visit to the Lder Xi Jinping, between May 12 and 13 to reform Laos du Brazil with his biggest trading partner. This is the third time that the two have reigned.
The expectation that the two countries take advantage of it to sign at least 16 bilateral agreements. According to Itamaraty, the final number can be higher, since 32 other agreements are negotiating between Brazil and China.
The meeting between the presidents takes place in the context of the CPULA of the Latin American and the Caribbean Community (Ceuc) with China. Later this year, Xi Jinping should reimburse Lula's visit.
According to Itamaraty, President Chins is likely to participate in the CPULA BRICS in Rio de Janeiro in July. If confirmed, the trip opens up a new opportunity for other agreements between the two countries.
The scale of relationships with known China and, from a commercial point of view, our exports to China are greater than our sales to the United States and the European Union, underlined the ambassador Eduardo Paes Saboia, the secretary of the SIA and Pacfico of Itamaraty.
China was among the first passes visited by Lula on its return president. He went to Shanghai and Beijing in April 2023 after succeeding Argentina and the United States.
At that time, the International Travel Agenda symbolized Exforo of the takeover with important partners in Brazil, after the isolation that marked the Jair Bolsonaro government.
In Ocasio, Lula underlined the progress of the Brazilian-China relationship with the commodity of basic products and the improvement of the strategic partnership. At the end of the meeting, described as warm and cordial, the past published a joint declaration which, among other things, defended the reform of the international system and dialogo as a crisis via the crisis in the Ukray.
The president was accompanied by parliamentarians, governors and ministers. The Passe-Passer signed 15 bilateral agreements in rands such as Comcio, Research and Innovation, Communications, Spatial Cooperation and Hunger Combat.
The list also included a memorandum of understanding to promote collaboration in interest projects, such as public-private partnerships, infrastructure and fundraising. 20 other agreements have been signed between public and private companies in Brazil and China.
The same year, Lula and Xi Jinping were present at CPULA Brics, in the south of the frica. Reunion marked the expansion of the block, which began to include Saudi Arbia, Egypt, the United Rabes, Ethipation, Indonsia and IR, Alm of Brazil, Rossia, Ndia, China and southern frica. Argentina was also invited, but the Javir Milei government has decided to join.
J in 2024, it was Xi Jinping's turn to visit Brazil. President Chins participated in the G20 CPULA in Rio de Janeiro and went to Braslia, where he was received by President Lula on the Dawn Place, the official residence.
After the meeting, Xi Jinping said that the relationship between the two past was at its best. We have made a retrospective of China's relationships with Brazil during the 50 years. We coincide that this relationship is at the best moment in history. He has an increasingly important global strategic project, he said.
The presidents have signed 37 more bilateral agreements and launched a task to accelerate projects focused on Brazil's development strategies that are carried out with Chinese programs. The Brazilian government, however, has not joined a new silk route, the megaproject of the chin infrastructure.
We are determined to align our 50 -year cooperation in reds such as sustainable infrastructure, energy transport, artificial intelligence, digital economics, health and aerospace, said Lula.
In Ocasio, both recommended the reform of the global governance system, with greater participation in developing countries.
China and Brazil should proactively assume the great historic responsibility to safeguard the common interests of the past of the world world and to promote a fairer and more equitable international order, said Xi Jinping.
And Lula stressed: we recommend the reform of global governance and a more democortic, fair, fair and environmentally friendly international system. In a world in the grip of armed conflicts and geopological times, China and Brazil have first put peace, diplomacy and dialogue.
Shortly before the meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping in Braslia, the two countries had presented a joint peace proposal in Ukine. The plan, discussed by the special advisor to Brazilian president Celso Amorim and the Minister of Foreign Relations of Chins, Wang Yi, predicted the ceasefire and increased human aid, but in the elimination of troops.
SPPPERAS of Lula China’s second official visit, the Brazilian president and LDER CHINS were in Rossia, at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, to the military parade that celebrated the 80th anniversary of the victim of the former Sovique union on Nazi Germany.
Lula was also in China three times in her previous governments. At the time, President Chins was Hu Jintao, the predecessor of Xi Jinping.
In 2004, Brazil recognized China as a market economy; In 2008, the Brazilian president accompanied the opening of the Beijing Olympic Games and campaigned for the candidacy of Rio; In 2009, not Asitico became the largest trading partner in Brazil.
