



Last update: May 11, 2025, 03:39 IST

Since its independence in 1947, the Pakistani army has been directing the country directly for more than three decades and has exerted significant influence even during civil regimes.

A look back on the turbulent political history of the Pakistans marked by repeated military kicks. (AFP)

The spotlights are again on the Pakistan soldiers in the middle of increased tensions with India, after the fatal terrorist attack at Cashmirs Pahalgam, which made 26 lives. In response, India launched the Sindoor operation, making precision strikes on the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

While cease-fire negotiations took shape, the observers quickly noted the disproportionate role of the military establishment of the Pakistans in the direction of strategic and political decisions during the moments of national crisis, a scheme deeply rooted in the history of the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a tumultuous political history, interrupted several times by military control. Since its independence in 1947, the Pakistani army has been directing the country directly for more than three decades and has exerted significant influence even during civil regimes.

The abolition of Imran Khan

Imran Khan, once praised as the candidate favored by the military, was ousted from power in April 2022 by a vote without confidence in the Pakistant Parliament. Although the elimination is technically democratic, it was widely considered to be behind the scenes by powerful military countries.

After years of worried alliance, the army would have withdrawn Khan on increasing tensions, political disagreements and its increasingly combative tone towards higher generals. His public criticisms of the army, formerly considered untouchable, have further deepened the rift and contributed to his political fall.

Khans' move has followed a familiar scheme in the political history of the Pakistans. Since independence, the successive prime ministers, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, faced imprisonment, exile or execution after having fought with army management.

Even the former military leader Pervez Musharraf, once in control of the state, spent his last years in exile and died abroad. In Pakistan, the army not only organized official coups, but has also repeatedly influenced the regime changes within the framework of the scenario, which has never finished a full five -year term.

Here is a glance every time the Pakistani army overthrew an elected government: 1958: First Pakistan military coup

In October 1958, President Iskander Mirza repealed the Constitution and declared the martial law, appointing General Ayub Khan as head of martial law administrator. A few days later, Ayub Khan deposited Mirza and took control of the government. This marked the first time that the Pakistani army seized the direct power, starting an 11 -year rule under Ayub Khan.

1977: General ZIA-UL-HAQ overturned Zulfikar Ali BHUTTO

On July 5, 1977, General ZIA-UL-HAQ led a blow against the primary minister at the time, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, citing political instability and the rigged elections. Bhutto was arrested and executed later following a controversial trial. Zia imposed martial law and ruled Pakistan until his death in a plane crash in 1988.

1999: General Pervez Musharraf overturns Nawaz Sharif

On October 12, 1999, General Pervez Musharraf organized a bloodless coup against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after Sharif tried to reject him and refuse his plane rights. The soldiers arrested the Prime Minister and suspended the Constitution. Musharraf ruled Pakistan until 2008, initially as managing director and later as president.

Military influence beyond coups d'etat

Although it is official coups, the Pakistani army continued to exercise significant power behind the scenes, influencing foreign policy, national security and even civilian political transitions. From the supervision of judicial verdicts to support for certain political parties, its role remains deeply anchored in Pakistan governance.

Posted for the first time: Bhutto News World to Imran Khan: how the Pakistan soldiers checked the civilian narrative

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/from-bhutto-to-imran-khan-how-pakistans-military-has-controlled-the-civilian-narrative-9332064.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos