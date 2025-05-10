India-Pakistan accepts the full and immediate ceasefire, announces Donald Trump | India News





India and Pakistan agreed with a “complete and immediate ceasefire,” American president Donald Trump announced on Saturday in an article on Truth Social saying that the decision was made after a “long night” of talks mediated by the United States.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am happy to announce that India and Pakistan have accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this question! ” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Shortly after, the government announced in a press briefing that India and Pakistan agreed to stop shooting and military action from 5 p.m. today. India has confirmed that the talks have been exercised “directly between the two countries”. The story continues below this announcement The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO (from India) at 3:35 p.m. they agreed that the two parties will cease all the shots and military action of the land, air and sea from 5 p.m., said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, adding that the DGMOs will be talking to noon again on May 12. The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, also posted on X that India and Pakistan have now acquired an understanding of the judgment of dismissal and military action. India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so, he wrote. India and Pakistan have succeeded in understanding the judgment of dismissal and military action. India has always maintained a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He will continue to do so. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@drsjaishankar) May 10, 2025 The announcement comes A few days after an increase in climbing between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire made 26 lives last month. A few days later, India retaliated with “the Sindoor operation” targeting nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing on 100 terrorists, according to the government. On the nine targeted camps, at least two of them the Lashkar-E-Taiba Muridke headquarters and the Jaish-E-Mohammed Bahawalpur base were on the Indian security agencies for their role as a series of attacks in India in India during the decades. The questions have increased and the two countries have targeted the other's facilities in recent days. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6whzfjiq52u The Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar also announced that a cease-fire agreement had been concluded between the two neighboring countries. “Pakistan and India have accepted a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and its territorial integrity! ” He tweeted. Pakistan and India have agreed with a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and its territorial integrity! Ishaq dar (@ mishaqdar50) May 10, 2025 The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, said that vice-president JD Vance and he had committed to senior officials from neighboring countries in the last two days to make this decision. Vance, barely a few days ago, said tensions were “not their business”. “In the last 48 hours, @VP Vance and I are engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-pakistan-agree-to-full-and-immediate-ceasefire-announces-donald-trump-9994840/

