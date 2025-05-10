Boris Johnson is expecting Nigel Farages Reform in the United Kingdom to be self-des with it before the next elections how he would happen again to save the Conservatives, said the Allies of the former Prime Minister.

Speculations on the ambitions of Mr. Johnsons were relaunched by the disastrous performance of the Conservatives during the local elections, where they lost 676 seats in the midst of a reform wave, and by opinion polls putting them as low as 17%.

While Mr. Johnson continues to profess the public's confidence in Kemi Badenochs leadership, demoralized activists began to talk about his return chances after a survey discovered last week that he was the only potential leader under which the conservatives stop higher than the party of Mr. Farages.

An ally said: Boris is convinced that the wheels will leave the reform train within three years that they will be found in the areas where they have won power, and the voters will get up all the fruit cakes and the humans they have in their ranks.

“Then he would come back as a leader, although the exact mechanism is not clear. It must be said, however, that all his friends are not convinced that the reform will be a flash in the pan.

The support of Mr. Johnson is concentrated in the red murals of the Midlands and the North, which supported Brexitand is now leaning towards the reform.

There is much less an asset for the South Party, where conservatives are mainly engaged in local dog fights with Theliberal Democrats.

The more common survey concluded that in virtue of Mr. Johnson, the conservatives would beat the reform of three points, with third work. Under Ms. Badenoch, the party was placed eight points in the reform.

Some of Boris Johnson's allies began to talk about his return chances. Mr. Johnson is represented with his Carrie wife in 2022

While Mr. Johnson continues to profess public confidence in the leadership of Kemi Badenochs (photo), the demoralized activists began to talk about his return chances

Nigel Farage, British Reform Leader, speaks on stage at a reform conference in the United Kingdom in Lincolnshire Showground on March 25, 2025

Luke Tryl, the author of the survey, said: while the conservatives struggle with their survival, it seems that Boris Johnson can be part of the answer. This survey and our discussion groups show that Johnson is able to win some of the reformist voters that the party has lost since 2019 and could potentially stabilize the party.

But Mr. Tryl added: it seems less able to make breakthroughs with work and in particular the voters of Lib-Dem, and his negatives here could make it difficult for him to win an election.

Mr. Johnson was ousted three years ago by uncommon deputies about the Partygate saga and shipwrecks. Asked about his plans last week, he said: I was as chances to return to Parliament as beheaded by friends, locked up in an abandoned refrigerator or to be reincarnated as an olive, or whatever I said.

I had a very productive life … I spent a lot of time trying to campaign for Ukraine and to make sure that awareness and understanding of this are increased. I think Kemi is likely to return this thing.

A spokesperson for Mr. Johnson said yesterday: as Boris said this week, he strongly supports Kemi Badenoch and campaigned for the Ukrainian victory.