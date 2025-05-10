



In early February, President Donald Trump announced that he was going to dismiss the board of directors of John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to DC, he himself would be president, and as he wrote on Truth Social, he would make the center again.

But in recent months, Trump has appointed new members to the board of directors and that many scheduled artists have boycotted that Centertits become clear that the administration seems to have a fairly loose idea of ​​what it wants art like.

During a recent episode of What Next, host Mary Harris spoke to the editor of New Yorker Katy Waldman in which the administration uses Kennedy Center as a laboratory for her ideas on arts and culture. This transcription has been modified and condensed for more clarity.

Mary Harris: Can we go back a little time and talk about the Kennedy Center and her role in the culture of Washington? How did it happen to exist in the first place? Where does he come from? Why was it important for DC to have an institution like this?

Katy Waldman: The original momentum for this was the end of the Second World War. President Eisenhower wanted to cheer up the countries and bring them into a peaceful mentality and promulgate the country's soft power through the arts and culture. And then after the assassination of President Kennedy, this plan which was on the back of the night light to have a cultural institution merged with the desire to honor President Kennedy and his own personal commitment to the arts. And so the Kennedy Center was born, and it was a trifecta. It was the cultural center that Eisenhower planned, it was an art scene of the show, and it was a living memorial for President Kennedy.

How did Donald Trump thought of Kennedy Center during his first mandate?

The buzzing thing that happened in Trump's account against Kennedy Center in the first mandate was that some of the artists who had received this very prestigious prize, the honors of Kennedy Center, threatened to boycott the ceremony if Trump is driving it. And it was right after Charlottesville. So, it is not only as if they were political without reason, something horrible had just happened. And they said, well, given this sympathy with the neonazis, were not going to come to the honors of the Kennedy Center if Trump is there. It was an artistic decision fairly based on principles. And Trump said, ok, very good. I let you have your ceremony in peace. And also, I will not have reception at the White House for one of the artists who received this award.

And at that time, he never did anything for the honors of Kennedy Center. Which was somehow a new splashing but did not affect the operations of the Kennedy Center much. And in fact, some of the people I spoke to say that they had a perfectly beautiful relationship. The presidential box of the concert hall was filled almost every evening. He offered this as an advantage to visiting people.

It was not the approach that Trump adopted in his second term. In a way, he made a Doge style control, where he goes with a chainsaw and hacking a fairly delicate ecosystem, then throwing a patch of Astroturf on the top and being like, seeing, it's great.

He has ousted Deborah Rutter, Whod has been president of Kennedy Center since 2014. He replaced him by Richard Grenell, who has mainly been a Trump's foreign policy advisor so far. Does Grenell have a link with the performing arts?

This is prevailing on a strange central cast / reductive views of the functioning of identity. Grenell spent a little time in Hollywood, but he is also the most gay prominent member of the Trump Circle. And so I wonder if Trump thought, oh, you could do theater.

Grenell is ambassador. He came by the UN, he made the National Security Council. He is also a property developer. He also has, according to almost all those to whom I spoke who interacted with him personally, is a fairly terrible human being. Quotes are something like, it is the worst person I have ever encountered. He seems to be a really cruel and combative guy.

What did he have done since he took over? Was this cruelty manifest?

So I want to walk carefully here. I think the ways he dismissed people or dismissed people was somewhat heartless. And also, there have been many slippery explanations. For example, several shows with LGBTQ themes have been canceled at Kennedy Center. And there was an exchange of emails which disclosed between Grenell and an artist who wrote to him to ask him what was going on with that. He was really antagonistic and somehow angry, speaking to this artist. And I think it reflects a broader philosophy of, like, from all soil, to come in hot, to attack, to attack, to attack.

Trump and some of the officials were loaded essentially that the Kennedy Center was in financial disarray. What is the reality of his financial situation?

Judy Blumes the most controversial The book is now a Netflix series. There is a radical change. Netflixs Breakout Comedy Star finally has its own film. This left my audience in stitches. This content is available for Slate Plus members, only the Trump era has found its big satirist. It was not who nobody expected. The problem with Seth Rogens Apple TV Show Satirizing Hollywood

From what I could say was flourishing. There was money, and he did what he was supposed to do with the pre-trump. This does not necessarily mean that he was always earning more money than he spent on his programming. But because his sources of income were not only the box office, but also gifts and gifts, he was still overall in black.

It seems that what the new management of Kennedy Center tries to transmit to the public is: in the past, the Kennedy Center organized shows that had not earned money. And was going to stop it because it was a bad deal.

I think what the previous leadership said is that its good deal, because even if we do not earn money on these more or more niche shows, we carry out the mission of the center, which is to represent the diversity of American culture. And that will draw many donations from people who agree with this vision.

Ticket sales are now down, right?

It is a total part of the image, which is no matter how much the center was before or bad before Trump, the Trump Anti-Midas Touch is in service here, and now everything is worse. Not only are ticket sales down, but donations have been interrupted, but artists withdraw. All money taps have slowed down or have been disabled.

You spoke with Mary Helen Bowers, a ballet dancer who is quite conservative and is located on the Kennedy Center Board since the end of Trumps' first mandate. Did she have a vision of what the programming of the Kennedy Center would look like?

She seemed very optimistic. She said that the world's largest businessman intervenes to straighten the Kennedy Center ship, and were therefore all going to be blessed with great art in the future. But one thing that has been quite striking about the new leadership is that they don't really have a coherent vision for what the art of Kennedy Center will be. We therefore have a quote from Grenell saying that there will be a great celebration of Christ at Christmas. And we have Trump saying more Broadway shows. But beyond that, I couldn't really have a good idea what they want.

Get the best of movies, television, books, music and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2025/05/kennedy-center-arts-trump-richard-grenell-boycott.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos