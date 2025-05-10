Dutch police release a photo of the suspect of Cemil Onal murder

Dutch police have made public a photo of the man they suspect of having murdered Cemil onalThe man who made allegations of a DEEPMONEY money laundering network based in Cyprus involving some of the most powerful men in Turkey during a series of interviews.

Onal was shot dead in Rijswijk, a suburb of The Hague, on May 1, the Dutch police saying that the shooter is described as a man about 1.8 meters high, with a normal robust construction, a beard and black clothes, whose clothes are most likely adidas.

At the time of the shooting, the local Omroep West website reported that the owner of the hotels said that he had seen a man approaching without a face, who then shot the victim before fleeing.

The photography of the Dutch policies of the suspect

An eyewitness said that he had heard three fruits and then saw someone pass in front.

Onal was tThe former financial advisor to the Cypriot Turkish businessman Halil Falyliwho was himself shot in February 2022 near Kyrenia.

He had himself been arrested in the Netherlands in 2023 in connection with the assassination of Falyali, but successfully fought extradition in Turkey by saying that his life would be in danger if it was returned to the country.

His assassination comes afterHe gave a series of interviews to the Cypriot News Bugun Kibris website concerning relations with the highest levels of turkey governmentAnd his power party AK.

Onal had referred to whitewashed money, bribes and a dirty network, and, according to Bugun Kibris, has submitted documents to American and Dutch intelligence.

In the center of his allegations are 45 or 46 cassettes that Falyali had kept and intended, if and if necessary, to use as blackmail against powerful characters.

File photo: Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hakan Fidan [Haber7]

According to Onal, Erdogan and his Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, who would also have been involved in the illicit company, appointed the son of the long -standing ally of Erdogan and a former controller of his discretionary funds Maksut Serim as a northern ambassador in the aim of recovering the scenes.

Yasin Ekrem Serim was appointed ambassadorlast Summerand, according to Onal,Said, get these cassettes and bring them back, that's how you will get started in the state.

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type, Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for itself.

The Turkeys presidential communications department has criticized allegations, also describing them as inflicted and unfounded, whileThe country's foreign ministry promised to takelegal actionabove the questionDescribing allegations as unfounded and not based on concrete evidence.

Halil Falali

Meanwhile, in Cyprus, Aysemden Akin, the journalist who had interviewed Onal, hadreported that she had received a death threat to interviews.

Consequently, she then asked for the protection of the police, before meeting in Loggerheads with the Turkish Cypriot police earlier in the week in terms of protection, after having said that it had been informed that a police car which had parked in front of its front door for half an hour each morning had been shot dead would no longer be available.

Police finally gave in and promised to continue sending the police car to his house, but journalists demanded more protection, saying that Kin remains dangerous with the current state of business, and gathering outside the Turkish siege of Cypriot policies to show their frustration.

The Turkish Cypriot press has recently been systematically intimidated, frightened and silenced. He is both excluded and discriminated againstSerap Sahin, representative of the Cyprus Turkish journalists' union, said in his speech outside the police headquarters.

Aysemden Akin is subject to death threats because she has shed light on dark relations in our countryAnd put his signature to an interview that made the headlines around the world. Those who govern this country, the police and the authorities to which the police are affiliated is responsible for the safety Aysemden Akins, she added.