Vance called the Indian Prime Minister to encourage the cease-fire talks after receiving alarming information, according to sources

A central group of senior American officials, including vice-president JD Vance, the secretary of state and the acting advisor to national security Marco Rubio, and the chief of staff of the White House, Susie Wiles, closely monitored the climbing conflict between India and Pakistan The United States received alarming information on Friday morning, Trump administration told CNN. Although they refuse to describe the nature of the information, citing its sensitivity, they said it was essential to persuade the three officials that the United States should increase its involvement.

Vance himself would call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vice-president informed the president Donald Trump Friday, on the plan, then spoke to Modi at noon, clearly indicating to the Indian Prime Minister that the White House thought that there was a high probability of spectacular climbing when the conflict had entered the weekend, the administration officials said. Vance encouraged Moda to have his country directly communicated with Pakistan and to consider de -escalation options, officials said. The backstage details of American involvement have not been reported before.

At this stage, the officials said, the United States thought that neighbors with nuclear arms did not speak, and it was necessary to bring them back to the negotiating table. Vance also described to modify a potential output ramp that the United States understood that the Pakistanis would occur, the officials said, although they did not offer details.

After the call, the officials of the State Department, including Rubio, began to work on phones with their counterparts in India and Pakistan overnight, the sources said.

Rubio had called people in the region from Tuesday with a general idea of ​​how to reach a ceasefire, but the administration has left the finest details of the agreement for India and Pakistan to train directly.

There was a lot of effort to try to repress the escalation earlier in the week, and it was clear at that time that the two parties did not speak, one of the officials familiar with Rubios calls for his counterparts said.

The goal earlier this week was to encourage India and Pakistan to speak with our counterparts and find a path to de-escalation thanks to a cease-fire, and thanks to these conversations, American officials were able to obtain information on what these ramp potentials are like outside the two parties, and be able to help relay this message and reject the point of communication, which then allowed the two parts.

The Trump administration was not involved to help write the agreement, said administration officials and mainly considered a conversation of both parties. But from the point of view of the United States, the calls of vances in Modi were a critical moment. Vance went to India and met the Prime Minister last month, and Trump officials thought his relationship with Modi would help the call, officials said.

The call of vances with Modi came a day after the vice-president said that the conflict was not made of our business, minimizing the potential of American influence.

What we can do is try to encourage these people to defuse a little, but did not go to get involved in the middle of the war which fundamentally founded none of our things and has nothing to do with the ability of the Americas to control it, Vance on Thursday in Fox News.

You know, America cannot tell Indians to put their arms. We cannot tell the Pakistanis to lay their arms. And so, were going to continue to continue this thing through diplomatic channels, said Vance.

The ceasefire was reached after a day of intense fighting on Saturday. Trump administration officials said specific details on how the ceasefire will be monitored are still being determined. Explosions were heard at cashmere administered by India and during the cashmere administered by Pakistan a few hours after the cease-fire announcement.

Trump announced the full and immediate ceasefire on social networks on Saturday morning, and Rubio a few minutes later, I am happy to announce the governments of India and Pakistan agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the ceasefire was the result of several conversations between Rubio and Vance in the last 48 hours between senior officials of each country. It was a beautiful partnership, said Bruce on the newspaper on Saturday, praising Vance and Rubio for having implemented the insight and vision of President Trump.

While Pakistan welcomed the participation of the United States in talks, India Harmed it.

We thank President Trump for his leadership and his proactive role for peace in the region, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote about three hours after Trump announced the ceasefire.

India Foreign Affairs Secretary, Vikram Egypt, did not mention Involvement of the United States when the agreement was announced, and an Indian press release said that the agreement was directly worked Between the two countries.

It should not be surprising that these bitter rivals have given contradictory stories about how the ceasefire has been reached. In their long history of tensions, India and Pakistan have both seen the foreign intervention differently. India, which considers itself as an ascending superpower, has long been resistant to international mediation, while Pakistan, which strongly depends on foreign aid, tends to welcome it, according to analysts.

