Hollywood Studios weighs Trump's pricing threats at the AMP special meeting





The leaders of the main Hollywood studios and streaming companies met on Zoom on Friday for a special meeting with the head of the film association Charles Rivkin to develop strategies on how to tackle the prices of the threatened films of President Trump.

The objective was to find a delicate way to educate the White House on the complexities of the cinema, as well as the difficulty of applying a price on a product which is not a traditional good in the direction of a car or a hammer. In addition, many films are shot in several places abroad both because a story requires a certain framework and due to the costs. Post-production work on visual effects and publishing can also take place in different countries to take advantage of subsidies.

The leaders have argued on the call that many films are still shot in the United States, including in hot production points such as Georgia, New Jersey and New York which offer generous production incentives, according to three people knowing the discussion. They hope that they will be able to convince the president that the problem of runaway production mainly affects the state of California, which does not offer the same level of subsidies as other states.

The group of approximately 20 leaders included the president of Universal Pictures and the chief of Nbcuniversal Entertainment & Studios Donna Langley, the co -president of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman, the head of the World CEO of Paramount, Brian Robbins, the chief of the studios of Amazon MgM Mike Hopekins and the cinema head Pictures. Zaslav and Warner Bros. Luca Michael Cinema Michael and Netflix Ted Sarandos Co-PDG. The meeting was followed by a call that the leaders held on Monday with the AMP.

President Trump reported that he was open to meeting the studio chiefs, although no assiet was planned. If we take place, the MPA and the studios for which it is pressure plans to point out that the United States maintains a trade surplus of $ 15 billion with regard to film exports and that the sector is positive. The objective is to find a way to work in collaboration with Trump and put yourself in front of the president's potentially disruptive movements.

The leaders continue to be confused as to whether the price that the president floated would only apply to films, or if television and streaming films would also be subject to tax. If these prices are promulgated, it is to be feared that it breaks the model to finance and make films, leading to a spectacular drop in production. They could also inspire foreign countries to impose their own prices and taxes on American films.

Rivkin called the meeting earlier this week as the industry has debated how to respond to Trump's social media message that a 100% price would be slapped on “anything” films produced in “foreign lands”.

An AMP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

