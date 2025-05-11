Huckabee's explosions say Trump will recognize the Palestinians





This report is nonsense, Huckabee wrote on his X account. Israel does not have a best friend than the President of the United States.

2 See the gallery

The president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas and the American president Donald Trump

(Photo: AP)

The report, published by independent news, the media line and then echoed in an Israeli media chain, cited an unnamed gulf source which said that Trump would declare the support of a Palestinian state without Hamas, in order to move the regional dynamics and develop the Abraham agreements.

Huckabee made fun of the report, writing, my 4-year-old grandson Teddy is more reliable. And take it from Teddy. This report is nonsense. Israeli officials also denied the complaint, telling Ynet that there was no indication that this is true.

Trump is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week, although no judgment in Israel is planned. Its absolute priority, according to officials who spoke with CNN, is to conclude economic agreements with the Gulf States aimed at increasing their investments in the United States

Former main advisor and main son -in -law Jared Kushner, as well as other assistants, also pursue the broader objective of expanding the Abraham agreements, under which Israel has standardized relations with water, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. It is under discussion, said a senior White House official.

The officials involved in talks with Arab leaders have said that the Trump administration does not expect an official agreement with Riyad out during the visit, but considers meetings in person as an opportunity for progress.

2 See the gallery

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

We are fully expecting other countries to sign agreements before Saudi Arabia, a senior official involved in talks, noting that the administration is in contact with a wide range of states.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump recently recognized during a fundraising in his field of Florida that the war in Gaza poses a major challenge, saying that they have been fighting for a thousand years.

Some officials expressed their frustration with regard to Israels who plan to extend the war, but Trump continued to support the idea of ​​rebuilding Gaza and would have given Israel a green light to continue its military campaign until Hamas changes its position.

Meanwhile, sending the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has expanded its advisory team in preparation for post-war Gaza plans. According to sources familiar with the issue, the team now includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

See if they succeed, but at least they are trying, said Dershowitz. I think it's more difficult than they hoped.

