“ We congratulate Prime Minister Modi ', explains Rubio who said that we have negotiated peace between India and Pakistan – World News





Marco Rubio, secretary of state in the United States of America, revealed high-level interactions via an article on social networks, declaring that they had communicated with key figures from the two nations. The list included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the chief of the Pakistani army staff and the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the last 48 hours, @Vp Vance and I are engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyama Jaishankar, the Chief of Staff of the Army Asim Murnir, and the National Security Advisors Ajit – Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) May 10, 2025 Marco Rubio posted on 'X' “During the last 48 hours, @ VP Vance and I are committed to senior Indian and Pakistani officials, notably the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the chief of staff of the army Asim Murnir, and the National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.” Reading Rubio's post. While the specific details of the discussions remain unclear, the extent of the commitments suggests a concerted effort in the United States to navigate the complex relationship between the two nuclear neighbors. The inclusion of military officials and security in talks highlights the potential emphasis on regional stability and security problems. The message has also read: “I am happy to announce that the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed with an immediate cease-fire and starting talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site. We congratulate the Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, their prudence and their activity in art in the choice of the way of peace. ” The time of these discussions is in the midst of ongoing geopolitical changes and regional tensions, which makes the United States involvement particularly important. Analysts speculate that discussions could revolve around a range of questions, including cross -border terrorism, regional security, trade relations and broader strategic cooperation.

