Trump floats by reducing Chinese prices from 145% to 80% before the meeting





Washington (AP) The way President Donald Trump sees it, beating China in a trade war should be easy.

After all, his logic continues, the Chinese sell Americans three times more than the Americans sell them. Therefore, they have more to lose. Inflict enough pain, such as the 145% of the combined taxes that he slapped on Chinese imports last month, and they will beg pity.

Trumps the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent compared to Beijing with confidence to a card player stuck with a losing hand. They play with a pair of two, he said.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, testifies before the Committee of the Credit Chamber, sub-comity of financial services and the general government, auditory of the surveillance of the US Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday May 6, 2025. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, testifies to a chamber committee on the tracks and means hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Someone forgot to say it to China. So far, the Chinese have refused to bend under the pressure of massive prices. Instead, they retaliated with their own three -digit prices.

All intimidators are just paper tigers, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a video last week. Jet invites only more intimidation.

The challenges are raised between the two largest economies in the world whose trade exceeded $ 660 billion last year. Bessent and prevails over the best commercial negotiator, Jamieson Greer, go to Geneva this weekend for initial commercial discussions with senior Chinese officials. Trump suggested on Friday that the United States could reduce its prices on China, saying in a social article of truth that the 80% price seems fair! Until Scott.

While companies and investors welcome any softening of tensions, the prospects for a rapid and significant breakthrough seem low.

These are conferences of talks, and China could come to assess what is on the table or even to buy time, said Craig Singleton, member of senior China at the Think Tank foundation based in Washington for the defense of democracies. There is no shared roadmap or a clear track to de -escalation.

But if the two countries finally agree to reduce the massive tax prices they have slapped on goods, this would relieve global financial markets and businesses on both sides of the Pacific Ocean which depend on the American trade.

The companies involved in this trade on both sides can no longer afford to wait, said economist John Gong of the University of Business and the International Economy in Beijing. In the worst case, China could move away from the negotiations if it considers that the American team does not treat China as an equal or is not willing to take the first step to descend, Gong said.

I think that if (bessen) does not enter into this negotiation with this kind of mind, it could be very difficult, he said.

For the moment, the two countries cannot even agree on who has asked for the talks. The meeting takes place at the request of the American party, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said on Wednesday. Trump did not agree. They should go back and study their files, he said.

Prevails over faith in prices that encounter economic reality

What seems clear is that prevailing on favorite economic import taxes, or prices have not proved as powerful as Hed hoped.

For Trump, what happened here is that the rhetoric of his campaign must have faced economic reality, said Jeff Moon, an Obama administration manager who now heads the consulting firm China Moon Strategies. The idea that he was going to put China on his knees in terms of prices was never going to work.

Trump considers the prices A versatile economic tool that can raise funds for the US Treasury, protect the American industries, attract factories in the United States and put pressure on other countries to comply with his will, even on issues such as immigration and drug trafficking.

He used prices during his first mandate and was even more aggressive and unpredictable to impose them in his second. He slapped a 10% rate on almost all countries of the world, exploding the rules that had governed world trade for decades.

But it was his trade war with China that really put the markets and businesses next to it. It started in February when he announced a 10% levy from Chinese imports. In April, Trump increased 145% amazing China taxes. Beijing increased its 125%American products.

Trump's escalation has sent financial markets plummeted and let the American retailers warn that they could lack goods as American-Chinese commercial implodes. American consumers, worried about the prospect of empty shelves and higher prices, lose confidence in the economy.

It was not very well planned, said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, principal member of studies in China at the Council of Foreign Relations. I don't think he intended to have the prices degenerate in this chaos.

China was ready for a revenge match

When Trump struck Chinese imports with prices during his first mandate, he accused Beijing to have used unjust tactics, including the cyberfer, to give an advantage to his technological companies.

The two countries reached a truce of the so-called phase agreement one in January 2020; China has agreed to buy more American products, and Trump has retained even higher prices. But they have not resolved the major problems that divide them, including the subsidies in chinas of local technological companies.

China was ready for a revenge match when Trump returned to the White House. He had worked to reduce his dependence on the massive American market, reducing the United States of his exports to 15% last year, from more than 19% in 2018, according to Dexter Roberts from the Atlantic Council.

Beijing is convinced that the Chinese people are more willing than the Americans to endure the benefits of a trade war, including the fall in exports and closed factories. For China, it's painful, but it is also imperative to resist it, and it is ready to face it, said Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Stimson Center.

Dependence works in both directions

In addition to poorly calculating Chinese resolution, the Trump administration may have underestimated the quantity of America that relies on China.

For decades, Americans depend on Chinese factories. They produce 97% of baby carts imported from the Americas, 96% of its artificial and umbrella flowers, 95% of its fireworks, 93% of its children's coloring books and 90% of its combs.

Without us, what have they been for sale? Cheng Zhengren, the Chinese player, told Beijing News. Their shelves would be empty.

The AFINA shower company reported an experience suggesting that US consumers have little desire to pay more for American manufacturing products last month. AFINA manufactures a filtered shower head in China and Vietnam which sells $ 129. Making the same product in America would increase the price to $ 239. When customers on the company's website had the choice between them, 584 chose the good Asian market; None opted for the more expensive version of the United States.

And it is not only consumers who depend on China. The own factories of the Americas do it too. The National Association of Manufacturers calculates 47% of American imports from China in 2023 manufactured industrial supplies, automotive parts and equipment that American manufacturers have used to manufacture other products at the national level. The prices therefore prevail over the risk of increasing costs and reducing supplies on which American factories rely, which makes them less competitive.

Louise Loo, Chinese economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting company, said that Chinas' ability to reduce its dependence on the American market in recent years means that they are probably able to find substitutes for buyers, much easier than the American side will not be able to find suppliers.

However, China will not emerge from an unharmed trade war either. Citing the impact of the trade war, the International Monetary Fund lowered last month the prospects of the Chinese economy this year and next year.

China needs the United States of America, said the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said information on Friday. They need our markets. They need our consumer base. And secretary Bessent knows that he is going to Switzerland this weekend with the support and confidence of the president here at home.

Indeed, Moon, who was also a diplomat in China, noted that the prices cut in both directions: the two strongly depend on bilateral trade. They put themselves in a corner.

Jens Eskelund, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, expressed his relief that US and Chinese officials come together.

So good, he said, pointing towards the vatican conclave which has just chosen a new pope as inspiration. Log them in a room, then I hope that the white smoke will come out.

The writers of the staff of the AP Christopher Rugaber, Seung Min Kim and Josh Boak in Washington, Ken Moritsugu in Beijing and Simin Mistreanu in Taipei contributed to this story.

