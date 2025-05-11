PKK to dissolve Ocalan approval pending



























Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) agreed to end its armed fight against the Turkish state, dissolve its organizational structure and move to political commitment means, said Darka Mazi newspaper on Saturday. Familiar sources with the results of the 12th PKKS congress stressed that the meeting had followed a series of internal consultations to unify the leadership opinions. The congress concluded with the approval of key decisions to stop armed operations, to continue the disarmament in the south-east of Turkiye through a joint mechanism with Ankara and prohibit any future military or political activity under the name of the PKK through the Kurdish regions. These decisions were reportedly sent to The island of Mral (a small Turkish prison island south of the Marmara Sea) for approval by the chief imprisoned groups, Abdullah Ocalan. A public announcement is scheduled as a result of its approval, perhaps during a press conference scheduled for May 10 or 11, Darka Mazi revealed. The results of the congress were preceded by a high -level meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 9, during which he would have informed the legislators of the AK party that all obstacles were overcome and a new era for the Turkiye was about to start. Erdogan has urged caution in the management of the transition, warning against the politicization of the process and qualifying it as major responsibility for political actors. According to a report by the pro-government newspaper Turkiye, the Turkish authorities worked on legal mechanisms to support the dissolution of the groups and engaged directly with the leader of the PKK to prepare for the next phase. The report also suggested that discussions are underway to improve the conditions of holding of Ocalans, including the possibility of expanding access to visitors, legal advisers and political representatives. Ocalan, for his part, reportedly told officials that he did not intend to leave the prison due to concerns about personal security. The report indicated that a senior connection could be appointed to manage its communications and support continuous dialogue with the Kurdish parties. The PKKS move followed a Calan call at the end of February to disarm and dissolve the organization. However, Turkish army operations continue, including air strikes in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

