Xi Jinping He has been preparing for this time for years.

In April 2020, long before the president Donald Trump launch a Trade war that would shake the world economy, the main LDER China held a meeting with high employees of the Communist Party and exhibits its point of view to shoot the match against the USA in a confrontation. Times between his government and the first Trump administration were in Ebulio due to a previous series of price and technological restrictions. Things have worsened after the emergence of Covid, who paralyzed the world and extinguishing with the quantity of the United States, and the rest of the world, depended on China for everything, from the MSCAras in a circle to analgesics.

Faced with Washington's concerns about commercial imbalance, China could have opened its economy to more foreign companies because it had promised to do DCADAS atrs. He could have bought more avies, crude oil and soy, because their authorities had promised Trump in commercial negotiations. I could have stopped subsidizing fibricas and state companies that have produced and solar paii to cheap solar that many American manufacturers have gone bankrupt.

In its strategy, XI has increased exports and deepened the position of China as a global manufacturing basePhoto: Pavel bednyakov / ap

Instead, XI chose an aggressive course.

Chinese men should tighten the dependence of international production channels in our APs, forming a powerful ability to counter-attack and dissuade foreign parties from artificial interrupted supplies in China, XI said in his speech with central financial and economic affairs by 2020.

In other words: China must master the supplies of things that the world needs, to make their opponents think twice before using prices or trying to cut China.

XI has increased exports and deepened the position of China as the main global manufacturing basis, partially directing the banking system controlled by the state -controlled banks to give $ 2 additional industrial trilhes over four years, according to data from China Central Bank. He also introduced new weapons of economic war in the arsenal of not: export controls, anti-monoplio laws and black lists to retaliate American companies.

Then, when the current Trump administration involves huge rates on Chinese products, China PDE leaves for the attack. In addition to reprisals with its own taxes, export restrictions in a wide range of Catric minerals, whose world supply of China had monopolized. Such minerals are essential for putting everything in place, cars and drones in Robs and Mseis.

In the United States, the imminent threat of empty shelves and higher prices for the consumer puts pressure on Trump administration. The prices of certain critical minerals have tripled since China revealed its restrictions, according to Argus Media, a research company on raw materials in London.

It is about to reverse the lever so that the world depend on China, and China does not depend on anyone. An inverse of what he has so irritated that the dependence of Western China, said Kirsten Asdal, a former coherent advisor to the American Department of Defense, who now leads a consulting firm focused on ASDAL ADVISORY.

China still depends on the West for many advanced technologies, such as high-quality semiconductors and plane engines. But his desire to arm the supply chain can be one of the most striking examples of the way Xi redefines China's relationship with the world and defies American supremacy like no chin before him.

Choose the world to choose

Even now, eat conversations that American officers say they focus on the bastard of times, the two NAEs seem to be defined for barriers without barriers, in particular on crucial technologies that shape the future, like artificial intelligence. Its rivalry can start to divide the world into spheres of competing influence. With the United States by pressing other countries to restrict the Comcio with China, and Beijing warns that the punishment of the NAEs which does it, the pressure of choosing the sides increases. China uses all the tools of your desire to cause pain and impose costs in the United States and all the AP which aligns with Amrica, said Evan Medeiros, Asian study professor at the University of Georgetown, who was SIA advisor to President Barack Obama.

The whole world has continued Medeiros, is about to learn the answer to a very important question: what depends on Comcio with China and how much does it apply to us?

The album The Trump Administration has shown that it could not completely cut the commercial Laos with Beijing. Deleted Chinese smartphones, semiconductors and other electronic devices of some of their prices. Trump also withdrew in prices on car manufacturers. China, in turn, said silently that it could exclude certain semiconductors, backup drugs and other health products from its 125% prices on American products. However, the tariff dam reaches the heart of the China growth engine. Exports were one of the only positive points of an economy seriously weakened by real estate and consumer confidence in the fall. If the trade war is dragged, it can lead to the little job of loss of jobs in China, analysts say. Never kneel! Xi said for years that the United States has been determined to thwart the rise of China, and the trade war seems to have validated its warnings.

He seems more inclined than ever showing it outside China, say analysts, considering the commercial dispute as a test of his authority as the most powerful Lder Chin from Mao Ts-Tung. And its strategy reflects its perception that China is not lower than the United States.

When he came to power in 2012, XI promised to seek the great rebirth of non-Chinese. This ambio is at the heart of the myth created around XI: that it is a transformative figure restaurant La Gloire de la China, reversing a humiliation sculler for foreign powers.

To achieve its objectives, XI modified the rules to allow it to remain indefinitely in power. He made national security a priority of the whole society. He has invested money in strategic instructions, such as semiconductors, whom he believes that I help China better compete with the United States.

China has expanded its field in LTIO batteries used to power electric vehicles, on -board wheelbarrows for manufacturing, solar turbines Paii and Elica. Experts say that China also reaches the United States in artificial intelligence, considered the front line of the next industrial revolution.

XI has also reinforced its control over the vast propaganda apparatus of China, which intensified in the weeks of the LTIMS to mobilize the public for a prolonged fight. The Ministry of External Relations has published a video conflict on social media entitled Never on his knees!

The trade war is the maximum validation that hostile Western forms are trying to contain, delete and surround China said Asdal. XI says we have to be men strong enough to fight.

Even if Xab must first withdraw, he could present a tatic retreat as Viria on Trump.

This concentration of authority allows the Chin to make complete political decisions not containing and to change orientation quickly, wrote Zongyuan Zoe Liu, member of the External Relations Council, in a recent article in the magazine Affairs Foreign.

Costs for China

It is not clear that XI's long-term strategy makes China strong enough to overcome the United States as the main superpower. The emphasis on cardic and self-confilian technologies has worsened friction with Chinese business partners, and this has a cost for many Chinese families.

American men said that if China extended its economic Laos with the West, it will gradually go to political and complete adoration of the free markets. But China has progressed in its own terms, combining its authoritarian party system with capitalism and enrichment without losing political control.

XI has restored this model by directing more capital to companies and state banks to ensure that the Communist Party had even more control over the leadership of the economy. Entrepreneurs had formerly spaced to grow, but under XI, the officers dictate which instructions thrive and they fail. A more open economy, driven by market demand and in a political mandate, could have extended the ranks and influence of companies and consumers from the Chinese media.

But that could have been a challenge for the control of the parties on the company.

This in an economy that a statistical government wants, which is why the sub-course has been recognized as a problem, even at the highest level of the government, said Yasheng Huang, an expert in the Chinese economy of the Sloan school of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). But there were no comparable reforms, he added.

Experts argue very that social protection spending would make the Chinese economy more balanced and less vulnerable to the West. Chinese economists are urged the government to invest in hospitals and p prés and to help hundreds of millions of rural migrants living in cities are qualified for urban advantages. These steps are considered crucial to encourage common Chinese citizens to save less and to spend more, contributing more to the growth of the PAS.

Some experts wonder if Xi should challenge the United States to do aggressively, instead of following the famous dictation of a previous Lder, Deng Xiaoping: Hide your exterior, wait for your time.

China has become ambitious without having yet reached the status of Superpotecia, said Shen Dingli, a Shanghai academic who focuses on American relations and in China.

Shen cited the vast claims of Beijing in the sea in the south of China; Hong Kong's autonomy; And the flow of Chinese exports that make it difficult for other countries to be linked to the Comcio. Together, they alienated a large part of the world, contributing to what is equivalent to a success for XI.

China already had an external environment favorable to developing like no, but it has deteriorated, said Shen. Very regrettable.

This content has been translated using artificial intelligence tools and revised by our editorial team. Learn more in our AI policy.