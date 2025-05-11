Politics
Qualified foreign workers will need university degrees to work in Britain in a new …
May 11, 2025, 00:36
Qualified workers from abroad must have a university degree to be authorized to work in the United Kingdom under new laws to reduce net migration, which should be announced tomorrow.
The law would mark a return of the threshold for qualified foreign workers to graduate, that Boris Johnson has put back and replaced by an immigration system based on points which obliges workers to have the equivalent of a level A and is based on wages.
The qualified visa threshold will be increased at the level of a diploma and employers will be informed that they should train workers in the United Kingdom, in plans to be presented on Monday in Parliament. Interior secretary Yvette Cooper has accused a push for recruitment abroad for high net migration figures in recent years.
The White Immigration Paper is presented as part of the government's efforts to reduce net migration in the United Kingdom, the figure reaching a record of 906,000 in 2023.
Net migration is the difference between the number of people moving to a country and those who emigrate.
Keir Starmer tried to fight against the rise of the United Kingdom's reform by hardening his rhetoric on migration, after work suffered enormous losses for the right-wing party during the local elections of this month.
Their losses were partly charged to the perceived failure to tackle immigration, which was part of the Starmers electoral campaign.
As part of the campaign, the Labor Party had promised reforms of the immigration system based on points to link immigration to skills policy.
Labor deputies should also accuse the curators of preside over the influx of low -skilled workers who pushed migration to a record of 906,000 in 2023.
Find out more: “ Non ifs, no but ': starmer and European leaders “call” Putin as they urge Russia to accept the 30-day ceasefire
Find out more: The police gave more time to question four Iranian men arrested during the counter-terre raids
Under proposals, employers will always be able to hire workers less qualified from abroad using the point -based system, but only in the critical sectors.
These include IT, construction and engineering, which the government considers as a shortages of labor that negatively affects the economy.
The bosses will only be authorized to recruit workers abroad that on a temporary basis and will have to prove to a new governmental body that they only count on foreign workers.
To do this, they must show that they form British workers via learning and other diets to fill the Lake Skills. The secretary at the house Ms. Cooper said that “the migration must be properly controlled and managed so that the system is fair”.
Ms. Cooper said: “We have seen the quadruple migration in the space of only four years, in particular by recruitment abroad.
“We have inherited a failed immigration system where the previous government has replaced free movement with free market experience.
“Employers had much more freedom to recruit abroad while training on training fell.
“Recruitment abroad has climbed at the same time as large increases in the number of people who do not work or in education here in the United Kingdom.”
Ms. Cooper also said that the new system would be based on “five basic principles”, in a room for the telegraph.
“First of all, migration must descend so that the system is properly managed and controlled,” she said.
“Secondly, the immigration system must be linked to the skills and training requirements here in the United Kingdom, so that no industry is authorized to rely on immigration to fill its skills shortages.
“Third, the system must be fair and effective, with clearer rules agreed by Parliament in areas such as respect for family life, to avoid confusion or perverse results.
“Fourth, the rules must be respected and applied – of our repression against illegal work to the expulsion of foreign criminals. Finally, the system must support community integration and cohesion.
“These changes are essential to put an end to chaos left by the conservatives in the immunization system and to regain control.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/politics/uk-politics/skilled-foreign-workers-university-degrees-work-britain-reforms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- People in gauze starve, sick and die as the blockage continues to help
- Health experts reveal that weight loss jabs can “prevent eating times” for children
- Noyfu Leon tests a simple earthquake during the weekend – Kgns
- PHC gives a protection deposit to Imran's sister
- XI DEFIANCE is paid while Trump responds to most Chinese commercial requests
- Trump Budget is a plan for his war against social security net
- UK Heatwave: Why did we have so hot spring and whether it will continue
- The United States and China announce reduced prices for 90 days after commercial negotiations
- Perse Prep student takes the national title of the Tennis table
- Flower prices increase before mother's day
- Celensky has challenged Putin after pressure after pressure Challenge Trump President BBC News
- The US and China agreed to reduce rates by 115%