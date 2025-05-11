Yvette Cooper, home secretary, Pontefract Castleford and Knottingley deputy.



Picture:

Alam







Qualified workers from abroad must have a university degree to be authorized to work in the United Kingdom under new laws to reduce net migration, which should be announced tomorrow.

The law would mark a return of the threshold for qualified foreign workers to graduate, that Boris Johnson has put back and replaced by an immigration system based on points which obliges workers to have the equivalent of a level A and is based on wages.

The qualified visa threshold will be increased at the level of a diploma and employers will be informed that they should train workers in the United Kingdom, in plans to be presented on Monday in Parliament. Interior secretary Yvette Cooper has accused a push for recruitment abroad for high net migration figures in recent years.

The White Immigration Paper is presented as part of the government's efforts to reduce net migration in the United Kingdom, the figure reaching a record of 906,000 in 2023.

Net migration is the difference between the number of people moving to a country and those who emigrate.

Keir Starmer tried to fight against the rise of the United Kingdom's reform by hardening his rhetoric on migration, after work suffered enormous losses for the right-wing party during the local elections of this month.

Their losses were partly charged to the perceived failure to tackle immigration, which was part of the Starmers electoral campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Labor Party had promised reforms of the immigration system based on points to link immigration to skills policy.

Labor deputies should also accuse the curators of preside over the influx of low -skilled workers who pushed migration to a record of 906,000 in 2023.

Under proposals, employers will always be able to hire workers less qualified from abroad using the point -based system, but only in the critical sectors.

These include IT, construction and engineering, which the government considers as a shortages of labor that negatively affects the economy.

The bosses will only be authorized to recruit workers abroad that on a temporary basis and will have to prove to a new governmental body that they only count on foreign workers.

To do this, they must show that they form British workers via learning and other diets to fill the Lake Skills. The secretary at the house Ms. Cooper said that “the migration must be properly controlled and managed so that the system is fair”.

Ms. Cooper said: “We have seen the quadruple migration in the space of only four years, in particular by recruitment abroad.

“We have inherited a failed immigration system where the previous government has replaced free movement with free market experience.

“Employers had much more freedom to recruit abroad while training on training fell.

“Recruitment abroad has climbed at the same time as large increases in the number of people who do not work or in education here in the United Kingdom.”

Ms. Cooper also said that the new system would be based on “five basic principles”, in a room for the telegraph.

“First of all, migration must descend so that the system is properly managed and controlled,” she said.

“Secondly, the immigration system must be linked to the skills and training requirements here in the United Kingdom, so that no industry is authorized to rely on immigration to fill its skills shortages.

“Third, the system must be fair and effective, with clearer rules agreed by Parliament in areas such as respect for family life, to avoid confusion or perverse results.

“Fourth, the rules must be respected and applied – of our repression against illegal work to the expulsion of foreign criminals. Finally, the system must support community integration and cohesion.

“These changes are essential to put an end to chaos left by the conservatives in the immunization system and to regain control.”