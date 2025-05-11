



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their country's relationship on May 8, promising to increase cooperation in all areas, including military ties. In a joint statement released during XI visit In Moscow in the midst of the victory celebrations of May 9, the two countries promised to “strengthen coordination in order to decisively counter the course of” double confinement “of Russia and China”. In a demonstration of unity against the American president Donald Trump, the two countries have disowned “the promotion of hostile approaches to Russia and China by third countries in various regions of the world, as well as the discreditation of Russian-Chinese cooperation”. The two countries also promised to “contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine”, while approaching the “deep causes” of the war. The Declaration on the Ukraine War alludes to the phrasing that Russia has regularly used to justify its large -scale invasion, wrongly affirming that it was pushed into war with Ukraine on the perceived expansion of NATO. China has strengthened links with Russia Since the Kremlin launched its large -scale war against Ukraine, becoming the main supplier of Moscow of double use goods which strengthen the defense industry of Russia. While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator In the war, he simultaneously criticized the United States and its allies to “exacerbate” war by providing weapons to Ukraine. NATO labeled China “decisive catalyst“The assault of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17 that China Provide weapons to the Russian army. His declaration marks kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by providing weapons. XI said earlier in the day on May 8 that he was happy to participate in the celebrations of the Victory Day and that “China and Russia are ready to defend the truth about the history of the Second World War”. The visit of the Chinese president in Russia should last until May 10. Meanwhile, the Chinese and Russian parties will hold talks in various formats, both between the two leaders and between the delegations, according to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. During his three -hour and a half meeting with the Chinese chief, Putin expressed her desire to make another official visit to China and stressed that governments of the two countries are trying to fully develop their bilateral relations. The presence of Xi in Moscow is a significant boost for Putin in the middle of the ongoing negotiations negotiated by the United States to end the war in Ukraine. While the Trump administration initially sought to revise relations with Russia, Trump would have been more and more frustrated by the lack of progress made on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. On April 26, US President Donald Trump wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be “tapping Me long “in negotiations. On May 8, US vice-president JD Vance said Fox News that the United States would be ready to “move away” from the negotiating table if Russia does not see progress in negotiations to end the war. Türkiye, China can serve as a potential mediator of the peace conversation if the United States is withdrawing, says Polish FM There is Turkey, which maintains the communication channels. And then, above all, there is the People's Republic of China, which, more than anyone, has the means to do (Russian President Vladimir) Putin came to the negotiating table and softening his requests, said Polish Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, May 8.

