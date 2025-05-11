Putin offers direct talks with Kyiv DW 05/11/2025





Jump the following section Putin offers to restart direct talks with Ukraine 05/05/2025 May 11, 2025 Putin offers to restart direct talks with Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested restarting direct talks with Ukraine. In comments to journalists on Sunday, Putin said that talks should aim to achieve lasting peace and eliminate the deep causes of war. “We offer to Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday [May 15] In Istanbul, “said Putin. “Those who really want peace cannot be against [the proposal]”He said. The Russian president added that he would speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In his comments, Putin did not respond directly to a request from Ukraine and four of his main Western allies for a cease-fire of 30 days without preconditions. The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland threatened on Saturday to increase sanctions against Russia if it does not accept an unconditional 30-day cease-fire in Ukraine. Ukrainian allies define the ultimatum for the 30-day ceasefire To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video https://p.dw.com/p/4udds

Skip the next section 05/05/2025 May 11, 2025 The self-proclaimed ceasefire of Russia expires The three-day ceasefire declared by Russia expired on Saturday at midnight. Ukraine accused the Russian forces of pretending to observe the ceasefire, which was declared for the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. “The first line attacks are continuing,” President Volodymr Zelenskyy said on Saturday. “And Russian assaults are underway,” he said. “They have not stopped using air bombs against our front line positions and our border communities.” The Russian bombings in the north of the Sumy region in Ukraine in the last day killed three residents and injured four others, officials said. Another civilian died on Saturday while a Russian drone struck the southern city of Kherson, according to the regional government. THE The United States Embassy in the capital of Ukraine kyiv warned a “potentially important” Russian air attack on Friday This can happen in the coming days. He did not give more details. Ukraine defends himself against Russia since its launch of a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. https://p.dw.com/p/4udj4

Jump the next section Welcome to our cover 05/05/2025 May 11, 2025 Welcome to our cover Here is a summary of the latest developments in the Ukraine War. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to restart direct talks with Ukraine. He said that talks could take place in Türkiye next week and that he would speak to the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The self-proclaimed ceasefire of Russia ended on Saturday at midnight on Saturday. Putin had declared the three-day ceasefire when Russia marked the 80th anniversary of his victory against Nazi Germany. But Ukraine accuses Russia of having violated the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukraine and its allies put pressure for the 30-day ceasefire from Monday. The leaders of four large European countries have threatened to increase sanctions against Russia if Putin does not accept the proposal of an unconditional ceasefire. https://p.dw.com/p/4uddr

